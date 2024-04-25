Galway Bay FM

Galway Minor Football team named for Mayo clash

Galway minor football manager Neil McHugh has named his side for tomorrow night’s Round 3 Connacht Championship clash with Mayo at Tuam Stadium (6.45 pm). The side shows three changes from the team that lost 1-10 to 1-7 to Roscommon last Friday night in Hyde Park: Daniel Hughes from Claregalway will captain the side from full-back, his clubmate Sean O’Callaghan is at centre forward and Ferdia O’Braonain from Micheal Breathnach comes in at corner forward. Galway drew with Sligo in the opening round, before losing to Roscommon last weekend in Round 2. Mayo won against Roscommon 2-13 to 2-7 in the opening round in their only game to date.

