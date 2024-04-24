Galway Bay FM

24 April 2024

Galway Book Place in the Connacht U20 Football Final – The Commentary

Galway Under 20 Footballers are through to meet Roscommon in the Connacht Final on Saturday week following a 0-23 to 1-12 win over Sligo in McHale Park.

Here is the commentary of the game with Jonathan Higgins and Kevin Dwyer.

