Galway Junior Soccer Fixtures (9th-11th August 2023)

Wednesday 09th August 2023

O35S NON-JUNIOR DIVISION 1 Europa Cup:

Kiltullagh v St Bernards , at Kiltullagh, 7:30pm SF, 3 officials;

Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Oranmore, 7:30pm SF, 3 officials;

O35S NON-JUNIOR DIVISION 1 Conference Cup:

Loughrea Albion v Oughterard , at Loughrea, 7:30pm SF, 3 officials;

Moyne Villa Rovers v Knocknacarra , at Headford, 7:30pm SF, 3 officials;

O35S NON-JUNIOR DIVISION 2 Europa Cup Final:

Corrib Celtic City v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm ;

==

Thursday 10th August 2023

O35S NON-JUNIOR DIVISION 2 Conference Cup:

Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa Athletic, at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm ;

==

Friday 11th August 2023

O35S NON-JUNIOR DIVISION 1 Nations Cup Final:

Kinvara Utd City v Galway Bohs Albion, at Kinvara, 7:30pm ;