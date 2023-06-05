Galway GAA Results

U-13 Football Division 2 North
St Mary’s GAA Athenry 6-13 Oranmore-Maree 2-6
3 Dental Division 1 Football League
Tuam Stars 0-15 Killannin 1-11
Corofin 2-14 St Michael’s 0-6
Mountbellew/Moylough 1-14 Annaghdown 1-4
3 Dental Division 2 Football League
Moycullen 2-8 An Cheathrú Rúa 0-10
An Spideál 1-10 Monivea-Abbey 1-9
Barna 3-18 Oileáin Arann 0-10
3 Dental Division 3A Football League
Micheál Breathnach 1-10 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-12
Glenamaddy 1-15 Oranmore-Maree 1-10
St. James 2-14 Corofin 1-13
3 Dental Division 3B Football League
Dunmore MacHales 2-12 Williamstown 0-11
Kilkerrin-Clonberne W/O Clifden –
3 Dental Division 4A Football League
Menlough 1-13 St Gabriel’s 1-11
Claregalway 1-5 Caltra 0-8
Mountbellew/Moylough 3-9 Moycullen 0-11
3 Dental Division 4B Football League – North
Caherlistrane 1-12 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 3-6
Ballinasloe W/O Padraig Pearses –
3 Dental Division 4B Football League – West
St. Patricks 3-11 Na Piarsaigh 0-10
Renvyle W/O St. James –
OCC Construction Junior A Football Championship – West (P1)
An Cheathrú Rúa 1-15 An Spideál 1-14
OCC Construction Junior B Football Championship North
Kilconly 2-12 Kinvara 1-3
OCC Construction Junior C Football Championship North
Williamstown 0-11 Caherlistrane 0-8
Kiltormer W/O Tuam Stars –
OCC Construction Junior C Football Championship West
Barna 6-12 An Cheathrú Rúa 3-6
Annaghdown 3-10 Oranmore-Maree 2-8
Killannin 1-6 Gaeil na Gaillimhe 1-5
OCC Construction Junior D Football Championship – North
Killererin 5-15 St Gabriel’s 0-5
OCC Construction Junior D Football Championship – West
Moycullen W/O Oileáin Arann –
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Roinn 1 Cup
Turloughmore 3-5 Kilconieron 4-2
