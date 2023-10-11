Galway Bay FM

11 October 2023

~2 minutes read

Galway GAA Fixtures – UPDATED

Sat 14 Oct
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Relegation), Portumna V Kilconieron 15:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Senior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Mullagh 16:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi-Final), Sylane V Ballinderreen 14:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi-Final), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Meelick-Eyrecourt 15:30, Ref: Karol Collins
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Loughrea 14:15, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U19 A Football Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (West Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killannin 16:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U19 B Football Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (West Final), St Michael’s V Barna 14:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U19 C Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Milltown V Northern Gaels 14:30, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Co. Final), Tuam Stars V Claregalway 16:30, Ref: Colm Conway

Sun 15 Oct
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi-Final), Turloughmore V Loughrea 13:45, Ref: Brian Keon
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi-Final), Sarsfields V St Thomas 15:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
Primary Junior Football Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (West Final), St. Patricks V Cárna-Caiseal 13:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Junior 1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Semi-Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Michéal Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Corofin, (Co. Final), St. James V Mountbellew/Moylough 13:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U17 B Football League/Shield, Venue: Headford, (Final), Headford V An Spidéal 12:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin

Wed 18 Oct
U19 A Football Championship, Venue: Corofin, (North Semi Final), Corofin V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy

