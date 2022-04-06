Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 06 Apr
U20 A Hurling League Group 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: Derek Kelly
U20 A Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U20 A Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
U20 A Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 1), Castlegar V Moycullen Iománíocht 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
U20 A Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
U20 A Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Gort 18:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
U20 A Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: John Cahill
U20 A Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
U20 B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Portumna 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
U20 B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
U20 B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
U20 B Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U20 B Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: John McDonagh
U20 B Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: James Lundon
U20 B Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U20 B Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Padraig Pearses V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: Vincent Burke
U20 B Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Killimor 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins
Thu 07 Apr
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 3), Carnmore V Castlebar Mitchels Hurling 18:15, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Athleague / Tremane 18:15, Ref: Daire Crowe
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Turloughmore 18:15, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Carnmore 18:15, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 3), Michael Cusacks V Loughrea 18:15, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Oranmore-Maree 18:15, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Tommy Larkins 18:15, Ref: James Hoade
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Kinvara 18:15, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Ballygar V Portumna 18:15, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 15 B Group, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V St Thomas 18:15, Ref: John Cahill
Under 15 B Group, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 3), Moycullen Iománíocht V Four Roads 18:15, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 15 B Group, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:15, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Abbeyknockmoy 18:15, Ref: James Lundon
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Cois Fharraige V Fr. Joe Walsh’s 18:15, Ref: John Keane
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:15, Ref: Tomas Lally
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:15, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Under 15 C Group, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Cappataggle 18:15, Ref: Murt Cualin
Under 15 C Group, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Tuam 18:15, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Under 15 C Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
3Dental Division 2 Football League, Venue: Barna, (Round 3), Barna V St. James 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Claregalway V Menlough 20:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Fri 08 Apr
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 1), Micheál Breathnach V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Corofin V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: St Gabriel’s, (Round 1), St Gabriel’s V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 1), Monivea-Abbey V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 1), Clifden V Killannin 19:00, Ref: John O Niadh
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Claregalway V St. James 19:00, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Barna 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Padraig Pearses V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 1), Menlough V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: David Staunton
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 1), St Brendan’s V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Shane Curley
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U13 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 1), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V An Spideál 19:00, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha
U13 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), St. Patricks V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U13 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Carna, (Round 1), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Micheal O Briain
U13 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 1), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Jp Moore
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 1), Cortoon Shamrocks V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Corofin V Milltown 19:00, Ref: John Donovan
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 1), Monivea-Abbey V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Seamus Lawlor
U13 Football Championship Division 5 North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U13 Football Championship Division 5 North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 1), Caherlistrane V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Diarmuid Griffith
U13 Football Championship Division 5 North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U13 Football Championship Division 5 West, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
U13 Football Championship Division 5 West, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 19:00, Ref: Cathal McMahon
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Raheen, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Gordan Duane
3Dental Division 3A Football League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Shane Hehir
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), Corofin V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V St. James 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Renvyle 19:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 1), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 1), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Westside, (Round 1), St Michael’s V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 1), Cortoon Shamrocks V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Killannin, (Round 1), Killannin V Carna Cashel GAA 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Curraoin (coilm)
Junior B Championship West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spideál V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Caltra, (Round 1), Caltra V Williamstown 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), St Brendan’s V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Sat 09 Apr
3Dental Division 1 Football League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 3), Corofin V Mountbellew/Moylough 17:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
3Dental Division 1 Football League, Venue: Westside, (Round 3), St Michael’s V An Cheathrú Rua 18:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
3Dental Division 2 Football League, Venue: Inis Óirr, (Round 3), Oileáin Arann V Moycullen 13:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
3Dental Division 3A Football League, Venue: Headford, (Round 3), Headford V Oranmore-Maree 18:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
3Dental Division 3B Football League, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 3), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Dunmore MacHales 14:00, Ref: Padraig Mac Donncha
3Dental Division 3B Football League, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 3), Glenamaddy V St Brendan’s 18:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killererin 18:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 4), St Gabriel’s V Caltra 18:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Barna, (Round 2), Barna V Ballinasloe 18:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Pairc Na Piarsaigh, (Round 1), Na Piarsaigh V Killannin 18:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 1), Kilconly V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: TBC
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Clifden 15:00, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Westside, (Round 1), St Michael’s V Oughterard 16:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Corofin, (Round 1), Corofin V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 1), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V Annaghdown 17:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen V An Spideál 18:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Sun 10 Apr
Under 16 A Cup, Venue: Turloughmore, (Semi Final 1), Turloughmore V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 16 A Cup, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Semi Final 2), Clarinbridge V Craughwell GAA Club 16:00, Ref: TBC
Under 16 A Shield, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Final), Oranmore-Maree V Castlegar 13:30, Ref: TBC
Under 16 B1 Shield, Venue: Killimordaly, (Final), Killimordaly V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 B Group, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Mullagh/Kiltormer 11:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
3Dental Division 1 Football League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Milltown 12:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
3Dental Division 1 Football League, Venue: Killannin, (Round 3), Killannin V Annaghdown 12:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
3Dental Division 2 Football League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Spideál 12:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
3Dental Division 2 Football League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Claregalway 12:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
3Dental Division 3A Football League, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Corofin 12:30, Ref: Mairtín Gríofa
3Dental Division 3A Football League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 12:30, Ref: Tony Keating
3Dental Division 3B Football League, Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), Clifden V Williamstown 14:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
3Dental Division 3B Football League, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Kilconly 14:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 4), St. Patricks V Fr Griffins/ire g 12:30, Ref: John Devlin
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4), Mountbellew/Moylough V Carna Cashel GAA 12:30, Ref: John Fahy
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 4), Moycullen V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 12:30, Ref: Noel Gorham
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Monivea, (Round 1), Monivea-Abbey V Glinsk 18:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 1), Caltra V Corofin 18:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 1), Glenamaddy V Headford 12:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 1), St Gabriel’s V Tuam Stars 18:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 1), Kiltormer V Milltown 18:00, Ref: Paul Quinn
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), St. Patricks V Oileáin Arann 14:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Barna, (Round 1), Barna V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 14:00, Ref: Alan Carr
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Renvyle 14:00, Ref: Tom Browne
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 1), Oughterard V Claregalway 14:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Junior C Championship West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Micheál Breathnach 15:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Mon 11 Apr
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
Wed 13 Apr
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:15, Ref: Charlie Ward
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen Iománíocht V St Thomas 18:15, Ref: David Earls
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:15, Ref: Kevin Egan
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 2, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Padraig Pearses V Sylane 18:15, Ref: Christopher Browne
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 3, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Killimordaly 18:15, Ref: Kieran Pat Kelly
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 3, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Cois Fharraige 18:15, Ref: Pat Brennan
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 4, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:15, Ref: TBC
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 4, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Cappataggle 18:15, Ref: TBC
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Craughwell GAA Club 18:15, Ref: Kerril Wade
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 1, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 1), Carnmore V Turloughmore 18:15, Ref: Shane Hynes
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 2, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 1), Michael Cusacks V Clarinbridge 18:15, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Portumna 18:15, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 3, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Oranmore-Maree 18:15, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 3, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Castlegar 18:15, Ref: Peter Murphy
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 4, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Sarsfields 18:15, Ref: Liam Gordon
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 4, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballygar V Kinvara 18:15, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Toddie Byrne Shield Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:15, Ref: TBC
Toddie Byrne Shield Group 2, Venue: Tuam, (Round 1), Tuam V Micheál Breathnach 18:15, Ref: TBC
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Sweeney Oil U19 A North League, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Sweeney Oil U19 A North League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Paddy Gríofa
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 2), Moycullen V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Menlough, (Round 2), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 2), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V Barna 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 2), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spideál V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha
Sweeney Oil U19 C North League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Sweeney Oil U19 C North League, Venue: Milltown, (Round 2), Milltown V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Sweeney Oil U19 C West League, Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Sweeney Oil U19 C West League, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 2), St. Patricks V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway