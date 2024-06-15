Galway Bay FM

15 June 2024

Tipperary 1-24 Galway 0-26 AET (All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Final Commentary and Reaction with Kenneth Burke, Johnny Coen and Cyril Farrell)

Galway suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Final on Saturday (15th June 2024) in TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick as Tipperary got two late points to get over the line.

The Tribesmen played with 14 players for most of the contest and came back to save the game before getting into a winning position in the added 20 minutes.

Afterwards, Galway manager Kenneth Burke gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh discussed the game with Johnny Coen, Cyril Farrell and Gordon Duane after the final whistle.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Niall Canavan and Johnny Coen.

