Celebrate Inclusivity and Diversity with the Camogie Association’s PRIDE Round 2024

The Camogie Association has announced the highly anticipated return of P R I D E Round for the third consecutive year, solidifying its place as a cornerstone event in the Camogie calendar.

Scheduled to take place on the weekend of June 22nd and 23rd, this year’s P R I D E Round shines a spotlight on inclusivity and diversity within the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship, ensuring that members of the LGBTQ+ community feel valued, respected, and embraced within the Camogie family.

Galway will host Westmeath in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship on Saturday (22nd June) at Pearse Stadium from 2pm. That will be followed by Galway against Clare in the All-Ireland Senior Championship at 4pm.

“PRIDE Round is a vital initiative that celebrates the richness of diversity and fosters an environment of acceptance and support within our beloved sport,” says Brian Molloy, Uachtarán of the Camogie Association.

The event is set to feature engaging matchups across various championship levels, with the Senior Championship’s Round 5, Intermediate Championship’s Rounds 3 (Group 2) and 5 (Group 1), and Premier Junior Championship’s Round 4 all dedicated to promoting visibility and inclusivity.

Aiden Kinsella, Glen Dimplex Marketing Executive adds, “At Glen Dimplex, we care about people and inclusivity plays a major role in ensuring everyone feels seen in the workplace and on the pitch. We are honoured to support the Camogie Association’s dedication to PRIDE Month and to LGBTQ+ inclusivity.”

P R I D E Round serves as a platform for counties and clubs to organise activities that highlight inclusivity and unity within their communities. Players, coaches, supporters, and volunteers are encouraged to actively partake in these efforts, reaffirming their dedication to fostering a welcoming environment where all individuals can authentically express themselves.

#ShowYourPRIDE, #PRIDERound, and #OurPassionOurGame while tagging the Camogie Association. Teams can register online To get involved, clubs and counties are urged to host events that showcase visibility and inclusivity, sharing their initiatives on social media with the hashtags, andwhile tagging the Camogie Association. Teams can register online HERE to receive a Social Media pack and reach out to our Technical Development and Participation Manager, Lizzy Broderick [email protected] for any enquiries.

Join us in commemorating P R I D E Round 2024 and join the movement in building a community where everyone feels a sense of belonging.