Shelbourne 1-0 Galway United (Women’s Premier Division Reaction with Phil Trill)

Share story:

Galway United suffered their second straight defeat in the SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division on Saturday (15th June 2024) following this one-goal defeat to Shelbourne in Tolka Park.

Roma McLaughlin’s 51st-minute goal allowed the Reds to pull five points clear of the Tribeswomen at the top of the table.

Galway Bay FM’s Joseph Murray has this full-time wrap.

Afterwards, Joseph caught up with Galway United manager Phil Trill.

Galway United’s next game is at home to Treaty United in the Avenir All-Island Cup quarter-final on Saturday, 29th June. Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 5pm.