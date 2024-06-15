15 June 2024
Shelbourne 1-0 Galway United (Women’s Premier Division Reaction with Phil Trill)
Galway United suffered their second straight defeat in the SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division on Saturday (15th June 2024) following this one-goal defeat to Shelbourne in Tolka Park.
Roma McLaughlin’s 51st-minute goal allowed the Reds to pull five points clear of the Tribeswomen at the top of the table.
Galway Bay FM’s Joseph Murray has this full-time wrap.
Afterwards, Joseph caught up with Galway United manager Phil Trill.
Galway United’s next game is at home to Treaty United in the Avenir All-Island Cup quarter-final on Saturday, 29th June. Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 5pm.