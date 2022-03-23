Galway GAA Fixtures

Thu 24 Mar
3Dental Division 2 Football League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Oileáin Arann 20:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Fri 25 Mar
3Dental Division 3A Football League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), Corofin V Headford 19:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly
3Dental Division 3A Football League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 2), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Monivea-Abbey 20:15, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Sat 26 Mar
3Dental Division 1 Football League, Venue: Milltown, (Round 2), Milltown V Mountbellew/Moylough 16:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
3Dental Division 1 Football League, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 2), An Cheathrú Rua V Tuam Stars 16:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
3Dental Division 3A Football League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Cortoon Shamrocks 16:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
3Dental Division 3B Football League, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 2), Glenamaddy V Menlough 16:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
3Dental Division 3B Football League, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V Clifden 16:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
3Dental Division 3B Football League, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 16:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Salthill-Knocknacarra 16:30, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 3), Fr Griffins/Eire Óg V St Gabriel’s 16:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 1), Claregalway V Annaghdown 16:30, Ref: John Devlin
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), St. James V Barna 16:30, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Sun 27 Mar
Under 16 A Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell GAA Club V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Under 16 A Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 2), Turloughmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 16 A1 Cup, Venue: TBC, (Semi Final 1), Kilconieron V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Under 16 A1 Cup, Venue: New Inn, (Semi Final 2), Sarsfields V Mullagh/Kiltormer 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 16 A1 Shield, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Semi Final 1), Carnmore V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: James Lundon
Under 16 A1 Shield, Venue: Kinvara, (Semi Final 2), Kinvara V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 16 B1 Cup, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Semi Final 2), Ballinderreen V Four Roads 12:00, Ref: Cathal Mc Mahon
Under 16 C Cup, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Semi Final 2), Liam Mellows V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 16 C Shield, Venue: Barna, (Semi Final 1), Cois Fharraige V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: John Keane
Under 16B Cup, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Semi Final 1), Ballygar V Portumna 11:00, Ref: David Staunton
Under 16B Cup, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Semi Final 2), Gort V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Under 16B shield, Venue: Ardrahan, (Semi Final 1), Ardrahan V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 16B shield, Venue: St Thomas, (Semi Final 2), St Thomas V Padraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
3Dental Division 1 Football League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V St Michael’s 11:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
3Dental Division 1 Football League, Venue: Killannin, (Round 2), Killannin V Corofin 12:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
3Dental Division 2 Football League, Venue: Barna, (Round 2), Barna V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
3Dental Division 2 Football League, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 2), Moycullen V An Spideál 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
3Dental Division 2 Football League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V Caherlistrane 17:30, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
3Dental Division 3B Football League, Venue: Williamstown, (Round 2), Williamstown V Kilconly 11:00, Ref: Tony Keating
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 3), Killererin V St. Patricks 11:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Caltra, (Round 3), Caltra V Mountbellew/Moylough 17:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Caherlistrane 11:00, Ref: John Cahill
Cahill Cup, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Loughrea 11:30, Ref: Seamus Lawlor
Cahill Cup, Venue: Glinsk G.A.A.Pitch, (Round 3), Glinsk V Na Piarsaigh 11:30, Ref: Sean Lyons
Mon 28 Mar
Under 16 C Cup, Venue: Sylane, (Semi Final 1), Sylane V Michéal Breathnach 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Pádraig Pearses 18:15, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Tue 29 Mar
U-16 Football Group 1 A, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football Group 1 A, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football Group 1 B, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Corofin 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football Group 1 B, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 2 A, Venue: Clifden, (Round 2), Clifden V St. James 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 2 A, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 2), An Cheathrú Rua V Michéal Breathnach 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 2 B, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 2 B, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Headford 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 3 A, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spideál V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 3 A, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killannin 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 3 B, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 3 B, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 4 A, Venue: Carna, (Round 6), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 4 B, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 4 B, Venue: Menlough, (Round 2), Menlough V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 5 A, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 5 A, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 2), Milltown V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 5 B, Venue: Monivea, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 5 B, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed 30 Mar
Sweeney Oil U19 A North League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 1), Monivea-Abbey V Claregalway 18:45, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Sweeney Oil U19 A North League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 1), Corofin V Tuam Stars 18:45, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: Westside, (Round 1), St Michael’s V St. James 18:45, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Killannin 18:45, Ref: Ger Cahill
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: Tom Nally
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 1), Caherlistrane V Headford 18:45, Ref: Sean Lyons
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: Seamus Lawlor
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 1), Kilconly V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: Paddy Gríofa
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 1), Oughterard V Michéal Breathnach 18:45, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 1), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Barna 18:45, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V An Spideál 18:45, Ref: Tom Browne
Sweeney Oil U19 C North League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 18:45, Ref: Tom Ryder
Sweeney Oil U19 C North League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 1), St Gabriel’s V Milltown 18:45, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
Sweeney Oil U19 C North League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 1), Cortoon Shamrocks V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Sweeney Oil U19 C West League, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V St. Patricks 18:45, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin