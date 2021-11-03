Galway GAA Fixtures

Sat 06 Nov
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Clarinbridge 14:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Gort, (Relegation), Ballinderreen V Mullagh 13:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi-Final), Rahoon-Newcastle V Moycullen Iománíocht 13:30, Ref: Brian Keon
Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Killimor 14:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Minor (U17) Knockout, Venue: Carnmore, (Semi-Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Oranmore-Maree 11:30, Ref: David Earls
Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Crestwood, (West Semi Final), Fr Griffins/Eire Óg V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 14:30, Ref: Tom Nally
Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (West Semi Final), Oranmore-Maree V Barna 14:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
U20 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 1), Michael Cusacks V Annaghdown 13:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Sweeney Oil U19 B Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Kilconly 14:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Sun 07 Nov
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Gort V St Thomas 14:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Carnmore, (Relegation Final), An Spideál V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 12:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Liam Mellows 12:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Junior 1 Hurling, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Micheál Breathnach 12:00, Ref: David Staunton
Minor (U17) Knockout, Venue: Kinvara, (Semi-Final), Clarinbridge V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
U20 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: James Lundon
U20 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U20 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
U20 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U20 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
U20 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
U20 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Padraig Pearses V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley