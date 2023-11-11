Galway Bay FM

11 November 2023

Galway Bay FM Saturday Six

George McDonagh chooses six to follow from today’s racing

Menlough v St Michaels - Commentary and Reaction

Menlough are through to the Semi-Final of the Connacht Junior Club Football Championship following a 1-13 to 0-10 win over Roscommon’s St Michaels i...

Baireoiri na Gaillimhe honours All-Ireland Winning Team of 1923

There was a special night in the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry last night as 300 people gathered to celebrate the centenary of Galway’s victory in t...

Galway to Begin Walsh Hurling Cup Defence against Laois and Offaly

Defending champions Galway have been paired with Laois and Offaly in the group stages of the 2024 Walsh Cup. Henry Shefflin’s side face the losers of th...

Edinburgh vs Connacht (United Rugby Championship Preview with William Davies featuring John Muldoon)

After defeating the Ospreys, Glasgow and Ulster in Galway to top the table after Round 3, Connacht now face their first away game of the season this Satur...