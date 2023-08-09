Galway Athletics Report (9th August 2023)

European U20 Championships

South Galway’s David and Stephen Mannion competed alongside DSD’s David Bosch and Cabinteely’s Joe Doody , today Wednesday 9th, at the European U20 athletics championships in Israel, and led the team to the final which is Thursday night

Stephen Mannion raced on leg 3 of the 4*400m relay in Jerusalem, with brother David running the anchor leg. The Irish squad clocked a time of 3.10.83 for a string second place finish behind heat winners Germany, to take an automatic final berth

Streets of Galway 8k

Saturday next, August 12th will see the 37th edition of the Blackrock Health sponsored Streets of Galway 8k Road Race take place, with a bumper 3,000 entries on the cards for the famous race around the city streets. Entry is now closed with capacity reached.

Galway City Harriers, the race organisers are working hard along with a team of volunteers, Gardai and the Council, to ensure a great evening of racing, with Race HQ again at the Claddagh Hall beside South Park, and Race Start at 7pm at GTI on Fr Griffin Road. This event is the jewel in the crown of road races in the West and tours through the famous City of the Tribes. The race route takes in many of the sights of Galway City, including the Spanish Arch, Eyre Square, the landmark Galway Cathedral and NUI Galway, and routes out towards Salthill, past Pearse Stadium and then back in the ‘Prom’ along Galway Bay for a fast section into the finish at the historic Claddagh.

At the head of affairs, athletes of the calibre of David McGlynn of Waterford AC, Jamie Fallon of Craughwell and Duncan Hartwick of a Richt AC are strong overall contenders. The Ladies race will feature National 5k champion Ide Nic Dhomnhaill who will be hot favourite following her recent 15.46 run at the Nationals.

Thousands of regular runners, and locals and visitors alike will compete in what is always a superb evening of running and sport in the city,

National Track and Field League Final

The Galway Senior Men’s and Women’s Teams have been named for the Final of the National League which will take place in Tullamore on Sunday next, August 13th. Team managers Sarah Finnegan (Ladies) and Siobhan Kelleher (Men’s ) have assembled stellar squads featuring the likes of Aisling Joyce of GCH, Alix Joyce and Aoibheann Reddington of Tuam, Loughreass Caoimhe Farrell and National medallist Laura Nally in the sprints, while the Men’s team features Abbas Edris of Castlegar, Andrew Egan of GCH, Kyle Moorhead of Craughwell and Liam Shaw of Athenry.

Also, this weekend, the National Masters Track and Field championships will be held Saturday in Tullamore.