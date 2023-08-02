Galway Athletics Report (2nd August 2023)

National Senior Championships

Galway athletes put in some amazing performances at the National Senior Championships held in Santry Stadium in Dublin last weekend, with four medals heading West.

Despite the difficult conditions, Finlay Daly of University of Galway struck gold in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase with a dominant gun to tape victory in a time of 8 minutes 56 seconds

The ever-consistent Laura Nally of Galway City Harriers won a well-deserved 200m Silver in the Ladies race, with clubmate Andrew Egan claiming bronze in the Mens equivalent

Sinead Maher of South Galway AC also won a superb silver medal in the Senior Women 5km Walk in her first National senior championships race

There were impressive performances also from Cillin Greene of GCH on his comeback, finishing fifth in the 400m final, and for clubmate Ellen Moran with a strong 7th place in a high quality 1500m. Jack Maher of GCH also made it through the heats in the Men’s 1500m, placing 15th overall

Sinead Treacy of Craughwell AC continued her excellent Senior career with 5th place in the Ladies 400m final in a new best of 55.03

Castlegar sprinter Reakwon Lucciano came 8th in the Senior Men’s 100m behind the outstanding Israel Olatunde.

Liam Shaw of Athenry also impressed on his debut at the National Senior championships, with 6th place in both the Discus and Shot Putt

Streets of Galway 8k

With just over a week to go this year’s edition of the Blackrock Health sponsored Streets of Galway 8k Road Race is almost sold out – with a bumper 3,000 entries on the cards for the famous race around the city streets.

Galway City Harriers, the race organisers are working hard to ensure a great evening of racing, with Race HQ again at the Claddagh Hall beside South Park, and Race Start at 7pm at GTI on Fr Griffin Road

Limited entries are still available on Eventmaster, with entry likely to close this weekend

International Selections

GCH athletes Angela Cielecka and Daniel Songodele have been selected for the Irish team heading to Birmingham next month for the English U15/U17 Championships.

Galway Track and Field

The Galway Senior and Masters Track and Field championships take place this Sunday 6th August in Dangan.