Galway and Kilkenny draw in Leinster Championship – Commentary and Reaction

Following a thriller in Pearse Stadium, Galway and Kilkenny drew their Leinster Senior Hurling Championship meeting 2-23 to 0-29.

Two late points from Evan Niland and Conor Whelan saved Galway after TJ Reid had put the Cats two points clear in injury time.

Here is the commentary of the game again with Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell.

Niall Canavan with the Full Time Report

Niall Canavan got the reaction of Galway Manager Henry Shefflin following the game.

Niall also spoke to Galway Coach Eamon O’Shea.

Finally, Niall spoke to Evan Niland who scored 0-7 for Galway after coming on as sub.

Galway: Darach Fahy; Darren Morrissey, Fintan Burke, Padraic Mannion; Seán Linnane, Cianan Fahy (0-2), Daithi Burke; Ronan Glennon, David Burke; Gavin Lee (1-2), Tom Monaghan, Brian Concannon (1-1); Cathal Mannion (0-5), Conor Cooney (0-3, 0-2f, 0-1’65), Conor Whelan (0-3).

Subs: Jack Grealish for Morrissey (28), Evan Niland (0-7, 0-6f, 0-1’65) for Monaghan (42), Johnny Glynn for Concannon (58), Joseph Cooney for David Burke (58), Jason Flynn for Lee (69).

Kilkenny: Aidan Tallis; Mikey Butler (0-01), Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield (0-1), Paddy Deegan, Shane Murphy; Cian Kenny (0-3), Richie Reid (0-2); Martin Keoghan (0-4), John Donnelly (0-4), Tom Phelan (0-3); Billy Ryan (0-1), TJ Reid (0-8, 0-6f, 0-1’65), Luke Hogan.

Subs: Owen Wall for Hogan (42), Jordan Molloy (0-2) for Ryan (48), Darragh Corcoran for R Reid (72), Gearóid Dunne for Keoghan (72).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).