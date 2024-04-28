Galway v West Cork Celtic Challenge Report

Galway completed their Celtic Challenge group games with a well deserved victory, on a 1-24 to 3-10 scoreline, over West Cork in a game played at Gort GAA Grounds on Saturday.

A goal by Tiernan Lohan helped Galway into a 1-12 to 0-6 interval lead and despite the Cork side scoring three second half goals, Galway was in control and won by eight points in the end.

The result propels Galway, along with group winners Clare into the quarter finals of the top division, the “Corn Michael Hogan” competition and their last eight games will take place on Saturday 11th May- their opponents are yet to be confirmed.

Cian Connaghton from Kilconieron was Galway’s top marksman and he shot eight points throughout while centre forward Eoin Collins was also in fine scoring form when shooting five points. Ronan McGlynn hit two points from his wing back position with Matthew Furey and Dylan O’Malley also notching a brace of scores. Galway’s other points came via the aforementioned Tiernan Lohan, midfielder Jack Murray, Colin Higgins, MacDara O’Muirceadaigh and Patrick O’Kane.

Darragh Kavanagh, Eoin Collins and Tiarnan Lohan excelled for Galway while Liam Murray and Ronan McGlynn were others to impress for the Liam Gordon managed side.

Galway Under 17 Celtic Challenge Panel v West Cork: Niall Moran (Sarsfields), Darragh Kavanagh (Kinvara), Shane Naughton (Gort), Ryan Corcoran (Sarsfields), Cian Farrell (Craughwell), Liam Murray (Kilnadeema/Leitrim), Ronan McGlynn (Athenry), Eanna McDonagh (Athenry), Jack Murray (Kilconieron), Matthew Furey (Oranmore/Maree), Eoin Collins (Carnmore), Dylan O’Malley (Michael Cusacks), Tiernan Lohan (Skehana- Mountbellew/Moylough), Colin Higgins (Athenry), Cian Connaughton (Kilconieron), Shane Cronin (Turloughmore), Andrew Keane (Sarsfields), Thomas Cooney (Sarsfields), MacDara O’Muirceadaigh (Turloughmore), Patrick O’Kane (Turloughmore), Ben Sheil (Tommy Larkins), Keegan Connaire (Sarsfields), Liam Curley (Mullagh), Aaron Cox (Sarsfields), Colm O’Rourke (Tommy Larkins), Tomas Lyons (Tommy Larkins).