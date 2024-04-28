Corinthians and Galwegians win promotion in the Energia AIL – Report and The Coaches Reactions

Saturday was a day of celebration for both Galway Corinthians RFC and Galwegians following their play off wins in the Energia League.

Corinthians beat UL Bohemians 35-21 in Limerick to win promotion to Division 2A while Galwegians overcame Dolphin 25-19 to win promotion to Division 2B.

William Davies rounds up the day’s action.

Following the games. William Davies spoke to Corinthians head coach Michael Harding.

Carl Blake spoke to Galwegians Assistant Head Coach Shane O’Brien.