Galway Athletics Report (16th August 2023)

European U20 Championships

South Galway’s David and Stephen Mannion competed alongside DSD’s David Bosch and Cabinteely’s Joe Doody, at the European U20 athletics championships in Israel, and led the team to the final of the 4 by 400m Relay, where the squad set a new National record of 3.09.75 to place seventh overall.

The Irish squad comfortably qualified from their heat earlier in the week to reach the final , and credit goes to South Galway AC and coaches Jim Phelan and Brendan Glynn for their support of the duo.

Streets of Galway 8k

Saturday last saw the streets of Galway resound to almost 3,000 participants who competed in the Blackrock Health sponsored Streets of Galway 8k Road Race, for the 37th edition of the famous event. It was a superb sight to see so many regular runners, and locals and visitors all taking part in what was a superb evening of running and a showcase for the city.

At the front of affairs David McGlynn of Waterford AC, back from a scholarship in the USA, took an emphatic victory with a breakaway run, clocking 24.04 for victory, ahead of the impressive Craughwell duo of William Fitzgerald and Jamie Fallon of Craughwell in second and third respectively.

The Ladies race saw a dominant performance by National 5k champion Ide Nic Dhomnhaill of West Limerick AC , who stormed home to take the honours in a time of 26.48, ahead of Laura Mooney of Tullamore Harriers in second and Norah Newcombe of Mayo AC in third

Host club Galway City Harriers who like to thank all who took party, marshalled, and helped organise, including the City Council, Gardai, Red Cross, all in the Claddagh, and others on what is a great event for the city.

National Track and Field League Final

The Galway Senior Men’s and Women’s Teams both secured silverware at the National League which took place in Tullamore on Sunday last, August 13th.

The Galway Men’s team managed by Siobhán Kelleher; South Galway AC won the Athletics Ireland National County Senior League with a superb all-round effort. This was a fantastic achievement as Galway are the first County to win the title under the new league format. There were outstanding performances with the Galway men winning 13 first places. , including victories for Liam Shaw in both Discus and Shot, Justin Lane in the Pole Vault and Hammer, Lukas Schukat in the High Jump, Reakwon Lucciano over100m , Andrew Egan in the 200m, Sean Kelleher in the Walk, Abaas Edris in the Steeple, Daragh Fahy in the Triple Jump, Sean Doggett over 400m, and two relay wins to cap it all off.

The Galway Women’s team was managed by Sarah Finnegan Craughwell AC and won bronze as they finished in third place with 102 points (4 points behind the second-placed team Tipperary and 7 points behind the winners East Cork Division). An excellent performance from the team against top-quality opposition.

There were great performances from all athletes on the day of the final who gained valuable points for the team, with four wins the highlight of the day via

Holly Shaughnessy in the 1500m walk, Nicole Walsh over 400m, and both relay squads – the 4x 100m relay (Nicole Quirke, Nicole Walsh, Danielle Moynihan and Laura Nally), and the 4x400m relay (Alix Joyce, Rachel Finnegan, Orlaith Mannion and Nicole Walsh.

Streets of Galway 8k top 3 Men – L to R William Fitzgerald 2nd , winner David McGlynn, 3rd Jamie Fallon, with Race Director Brian Bruton of GCH