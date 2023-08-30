Galway Athletics Report

Galway Athletes on Irish squad

Several Galway athletes travelled as part of the Ireland Juvenile team representing the country at the English Championships last weekend.

There were excellent performances by athletes Darragh Fahy of Loughrea, Sean Doggett of Athenry and Sinead Maher from South Galway AC. GCH athletes Angela Cielecka and Daniel Sangodele were each selected for the squad, with the latter unfortunately unable to attend.

The talented Maher was star of the show as she won a superb gold in the U17 Race Walk final over 3km, capping a superb season for the South Galway athlete

In his 800m heat Seán Doggett positioned himself well on the first lap and held on well to finish 3rd against some top class 800m runners from across the UK.

A solid performance for Darragh Fahy saw him place 9th overall and a jump of 12.74m in the Triple Jump, while Angela Cielecka was 7th overall in the Long Jump with two identical best jumps of 5.35m.

National Half Marathon

The National Half Marathon took place last weekend in Tullamore, with more local success.

David Mahon, now training with GCH , won silver in a great time of 68.38.

Jane Ann Meehan and Carmel Brannigan both of GCH won silver medals in their respective age groups with two excellent runs.

Martin Hynes of Tuam won M75 gold with another great display.

Also impressing in the Antrim Half was Maebh Brannigan of GCH with a 1 hour 21-minute clocking

Fixtures

Craughwell AC hosts their annual 10 Mile road race this weekend, along with a 10km race. The event kicks off on Sunday next September 3rd.

The 10-mile race will start at 10:30AM sharp and the 10km will begin at 10:45am sharp.