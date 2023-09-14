14 September 2023
~3 minutes read
Galleon Restaurant Ladies Football Championship Fixtures (15th-17th September 2023)
Senior A
Caltra Cuans vs Kilkerrin Clonberne – Sunday 17th Sept. 2pm in Caltra New Pitch Referee Katie Kilbane
Corofin vs Claregalway – Saturday 16th Sept. 7pm in Corofin Referee Austin O’Connell
Senior B
Maigh Cuilinn vs Naomh Mhuire – Saturday 16th Sept. 5pm in Maigh Cuilinn Referee Ger Cahill
Dunmore McHales vs Tuam Cortoon – Saturday 16th Sept. 7.15pm in Dunmore Referee John Devlin
Intermediate
Group 1
St. Brendans vs Annaghdown Saturday 16th Sept. 5pm in Ballygar Referee Tom Ryder
Salthill Knocknacarra vs Bearna – Saturday 16th 5.30pm in The Prairie Referee John Donovan
Group 2
St. James vs Glenamaddy Williamstown – Saturday 16th Sept. 5pm in Mervue Referee John Devlin
An Fhairche Clonbur vs Naomh Anna Leitir Moir – Saturday 16th Sept. in Clonbur Referee David Breslin
Junior A
Group 1
Micheal Breathnach vs Grainne Mhaols -Saturday 16th Sept. 6.30pm in Inverin Referee Colm Conway
Oughterard vs Caherlistrane – Saturday 16th Sept. 6pm in Oughterard Referee Tommy Faherty
Group 2
Claregalway vs St. Furseys – Saturday 16th Sept. 4pm in Knockdoemore Referee David Breslin
St. Gabriels vs Menlough Skehana – Saturday 16th Sept. 6.30pm in Aughrim Referee Dave Cunningham
Junior B
Group 1
Milltown vs Annaghdown – Sunday 17th 2pm in Milltown Referee Tom Ryder
St. Marys vs Ballinasloe – Sunday 17th 4pm in Killererin Referee Noel Dempsey
Group 2
Monivea Abbey vs Kilconly – Saturday 16th 6.30pm in Monivea Referee Martin Collins
Kilkerrin Clonberne vs Corofin – Sunday 17th 11am in Corofin Referee John Donovan
Junior C
Group 1
An Spideal vs Carna Caiseal – Sunday 17th Sept. 1pm in Spiddal Referee Ger Cahill
Mountbellew Moylough vs An Cheathru Rua – Sunday 17th Sept. 1.30pm in Mountbellew Referee Richie Hynes
Group 2
Salthill Knocknacarra vs Claregalway – Sunday 17th Sept. 5.30pm in The Prairie Referee John Devlin
Dunmore McHales vs Glinsk – TBC
Junior D
Group 1
Caltra Cuans vs Naomh Mhuire Saturday 16th Sept 11.30am in Caltra – Referee Noel Dempsey
Oilean Aran – Bye
Group 2
Bearna vs Na Piarsaigh – Sunday 17th Sept. 2pm in Bearna – Referee Brian O’Donovan
St. Michaels vs Loughrea – Sunday 17th Sept. 4pm in Westside – Referee Brian O’Donovan
Junior E
Group 1
St. James vs Maigh Cuilinn Saturday 17th Sept. 2pm in Mervue Referee John Devlin
Grainne Mhaols vs Gaeil na Gaillimhe – Sunday 17th Sept. 2pm in Clifden Referee TBC
Naomh Mhuire vs Fr. Griffins Eire Og – Sunday 17th Sept 2pm in Oranmore Referee Frank Kinneen
Group 2
Corofin vs Monivea Abbey – Friday 15th Sept. 6pm in Corofin Referee Pat Hansberry
St. Furseys vs Tuam Cortoon – Sunday 17th Sept. 4pm in Headford Referee Austin O’Connell
Oughterard – Bye