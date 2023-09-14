Galleon Restaurant Ladies Football Championship Fixtures (15th-17th September 2023)

Senior A

Caltra Cuans vs Kilkerrin Clonberne – Sunday 17th Sept. 2pm in Caltra New Pitch Referee Katie Kilbane

Corofin vs Claregalway – Saturday 16th Sept. 7pm in Corofin Referee Austin O’Connell

Senior B

Maigh Cuilinn vs Naomh Mhuire – Saturday 16th Sept. 5pm in Maigh Cuilinn Referee Ger Cahill

Dunmore McHales vs Tuam Cortoon – Saturday 16th Sept. 7.15pm in Dunmore Referee John Devlin

Intermediate

Group 1

St. Brendans vs Annaghdown Saturday 16th Sept. 5pm in Ballygar Referee Tom Ryder

Salthill Knocknacarra vs Bearna – Saturday 16th 5.30pm in The Prairie Referee John Donovan

Group 2

St. James vs Glenamaddy Williamstown – Saturday 16th Sept. 5pm in Mervue Referee John Devlin

An Fhairche Clonbur vs Naomh Anna Leitir Moir – Saturday 16th Sept. in Clonbur Referee David Breslin

Junior A

Group 1

Micheal Breathnach vs Grainne Mhaols -Saturday 16th Sept. 6.30pm in Inverin Referee Colm Conway

Oughterard vs Caherlistrane – Saturday 16th Sept. 6pm in Oughterard Referee Tommy Faherty

Group 2

Claregalway vs St. Furseys – Saturday 16th Sept. 4pm in Knockdoemore Referee David Breslin

St. Gabriels vs Menlough Skehana – Saturday 16th Sept. 6.30pm in Aughrim Referee Dave Cunningham

Junior B

Group 1

Milltown vs Annaghdown – Sunday 17th 2pm in Milltown Referee Tom Ryder

St. Marys vs Ballinasloe – Sunday 17th 4pm in Killererin Referee Noel Dempsey

Group 2

Monivea Abbey vs Kilconly – Saturday 16th 6.30pm in Monivea Referee Martin Collins

Kilkerrin Clonberne vs Corofin – Sunday 17th 11am in Corofin Referee John Donovan

Junior C

Group 1

An Spideal vs Carna Caiseal – Sunday 17th Sept. 1pm in Spiddal Referee Ger Cahill

Mountbellew Moylough vs An Cheathru Rua – Sunday 17th Sept. 1.30pm in Mountbellew Referee Richie Hynes

Group 2

Salthill Knocknacarra vs Claregalway – Sunday 17th Sept. 5.30pm in The Prairie Referee John Devlin

Dunmore McHales vs Glinsk – TBC

Junior D

Group 1

Caltra Cuans vs Naomh Mhuire Saturday 16th Sept 11.30am in Caltra – Referee Noel Dempsey

Oilean Aran – Bye

Group 2

Bearna vs Na Piarsaigh – Sunday 17th Sept. 2pm in Bearna – Referee Brian O’Donovan

St. Michaels vs Loughrea – Sunday 17th Sept. 4pm in Westside – Referee Brian O’Donovan

Junior E

Group 1

St. James vs Maigh Cuilinn Saturday 17th Sept. 2pm in Mervue Referee John Devlin

Grainne Mhaols vs Gaeil na Gaillimhe – Sunday 17th Sept. 2pm in Clifden Referee TBC

Naomh Mhuire vs Fr. Griffins Eire Og – Sunday 17th Sept 2pm in Oranmore Referee Frank Kinneen

Group 2

Corofin vs Monivea Abbey – Friday 15th Sept. 6pm in Corofin Referee Pat Hansberry

St. Furseys vs Tuam Cortoon – Sunday 17th Sept. 4pm in Headford Referee Austin O’Connell

Oughterard – Bye