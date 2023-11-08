Galway GAA Convention to be held on the 11th of December

The Galway GAA Convention has been confirmed to be held on Monday, December 11th in the Galmont Hotel in Galway City starting at 7pm.

Both County Secretary Seamus O’Grady and Connacht Council delegate Christy Brown have reached the end of their five-year terms.

It is also Galway’s turn to nominate a person to fill the role of the Vice President on the Connacht GAA Council for the period 2024/2026.

Tommy Kelly, Corofin has been selected to fill the position and will be nominated for it at the Connacht Convention.

As a result, Tommy Kelly’s position as the second Connacht Council delegate will become vacant at Convention meaning that both Connacht Council Delegate positions, plus the position of County Secretary will become vacant and up for election at the Convention.

Clubs are now invited to submit names for these three positions plus names for any of the other positions on the Management Committee that they so wish, before 4.00pm on the 10th of November 2023 which is the closing date.