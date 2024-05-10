Galway Bay FM

10 May 2024

Galway United’s Heather Loomes selected on Irish U16 squad

The Ireland Women’s Under-16s have finalised a 20-player squad for a UEFA Development Tournament in Portugal. The Girls in Green will take on Portugal (May 16th), Austria (May 18th) and France (May 21st) in three games in quick succession. Ireland hosted Denmark in two games in the FAI National Training Centre last month and Head Coach Tom Elmes was encouraged by the ongoing development of the squad. The squad includes Galway United player Heather Loomes, who joined the club’s academy this year from Knocknacarra FC. Last November, she became the youngest person ever (male or female) to play for Galway United at senior level in the club’s 3-0 win over current league champions Peamount United.

IRELAND WU16 SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Laura Fanning (Shamrock Rovers), Jenna Willoughby (Shelbourne)
Defenders: Abigail Bradshaw (Shelbourne), Kate Jones (Treaty United), Aibhlinn Cotter (Treaty United), Chloe Wallace (Treaty United), Kaitlyn Delahunty (Shamrock Rovers), Emma Gaughran (Shelbourne), Heather Loomes (Galway United)
Midfielders: Finley Newell (Lonestar SC), Sarah McCaffrey (Shelbourne), Madison McGuane (Treaty United), Aoife Sheridan (Shelbourne), Aoife Colbert-Martin (Sunderland), Ella Kelly (Shamrock Rovers)
Forwards: Anna Butler (Shamrock Rovers), Leah McGrath (Wexford), Maeve Wollmer (Athlone Town), Grace Ehinger (Treaty United), Aisling Meehan (DLR Waves)

2024 UEFA WU16 Development Tournament
Thursday, May 16th | Portugal v Ireland, Estadio Venda Novas, KO 16:00
Saturday, May 18th | Austria v Ireland, Estadio Carla Sacramento, KO 11:00
Tuesday, May 21st | France v Ireland, Estadio de Medideira, KO 11:00

