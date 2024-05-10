Connacht team named for Munster clash in URC

Share story:

Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins has named his side for tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship interpro with Munster (k/o 5.15pm).

There are three enforced changes from the starting team that beat Dragons two weeks ago, with Peter Dooley, Paul Boyle and captain Jack Carty replacing injury absentees Denis Buckley, Cian Prendergast and JJ Hanrahan. The other changes see Oisín Dowling start alongside Joe Joyce in the second row, while the fit-again Byron Ralston comes onto the left wing. The remaining forwards are hooker Dave Heffernan, prop Finlay Bealham and flankers Shamus Hurley-Langton and Conor Oliver. In the backs Matthew Devine is retained at scrum-half, Bundee Aki and Tom Farrell continue their centre pairing, while winger Shane Jennings and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran make up the rest of the back three. Mack Hansen is not included in the squad, so it remains to be seen if the Irish international makes his long-awaited return from injury against the Stormers on Saturday week in Dexcom Stadium.

Commenting ahead of the game, head coach Pete Wilkins says: “Firstly we’re incredibly excited about tomorrow’s game. These interpros, especially ones of such importance, are the kind of days you train for and look forward to all year. We’ve picked a 23 that we know can deliver a physical and committed performance from the first minute, because that’s what will be needed. Munster have quality players all over the field and are always a challenge to play in Limerick but I’m confident in our squad and our game plan that we can give ourselves every opportunity if we play to our potential.”

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS MUNSTER RUGBY

17:15, Saturday 11th May 2024 @ Thomond Park

Number/name/caps

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (236)

14. Shane Jennings (12)

13. Tom Farrell (111)

12. Bundee Aki (136)

11. Byron Ralston (28)

10. Jack Carty (209) (C)

9. Matthew Devine (4)

1. Peter Dooley (34)

2. Dave Heffernan (197)

3. Finlay Bealham (201)

4. Joe Joyce (18)

5. Oisín Dowling (57)

6. Shamus Hurley-Langton (38)

7. Conor Oliver (82)

8. Paul Boyle (92)



16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (33)

17. Jordan Duggan (47)

18. Jack Aungier (64)

19. Niall Murray (73)

20. Sean Jansen (5)

21. Caolin Blade (189)

22. Cathal Forde (28)

23. Jarrad Butler (127)

Munster: Simon Zebo, Calvin Nash, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien, Shane Daly, Jack Crowley, Craig Casey, Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, RG Snyman, Tadhg Beirne (CAPT), Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Mark Donnelly, Oli Jager, Tom Ahern, Gavin Coombes, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Antoine Frisch