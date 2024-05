Connacht Juniors bid to end Interpro series on a high

Share story:

The Connacht Juniors squad, sponsored by Aerogen, has been named for the Junior Interprovincial match against Munster Rugby tomorrow (Saturday, 11th May) in Old Christians RFC (Rathcooney, Co Cork) at 2:30 PM.

The final match of the Junior Interprovincial Series will see Connacht bid to end the competition on a high after suffering defeat away to Ulster and at home to Leinster last weekend in Creggs. Admission is €10 at the gate.

Connacht Juniors vs Munster Juniors Squad:

Number/Name/Club

15. Barry Walsh – Castlebar RFC

14. Ethan Griffiths – Connemara RFC

13. Ross Murphy Sweeney – Buccaneers RFC

12. Eoghan Coyle – Creggs RFC

11. Louis McVitty – Sligo RFC

10. Shane Purcell – Creggs RFC

9. Zach Wright – Castlebar RFC

1. Ronan Ipek – Castlebar RFC

2. Benjamin Hynes – Sligo Rugby

3. Martin Staunton – Buccaneers RFC (Captain)

4. Ciaran Purcell – Creggs RFC

5. Sean Connolly – Castlebar RFC

6. Brian Diffley – Creggs RFC

7. Tommy Mullen – Connemara RFC

8. Fintan Crawley – Ballyhaunis RFC

Replacements

16. Luke Balsiger – Buccaneers RFC

17. Eoghan Cahill – Creggs RFC

18. Aidan Healy – Ballyhaunis RFC

19. Michael Jordan – Ballyhaunis RFC

20. Ryan Cummins – Dunmore RFC

21. Evan Flynn – Corrib RFC

22. Ian Murphy – Tuam RFC

23. Mark Purcell – Creggs RFC

Management Team:

Head Coach: Alan Bane

Assistant Coach: Darin Claasen

Assistant Coach: Craig Hansberry

Manager: Jimmy Roddy

Kit Manager: Derek Carlin

Physio: Damien Burke

Ahead of the game, Connacht Juniors Head Coach Alan Bane spoke to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies…