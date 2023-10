Galway Camogie Release County Final Dates

The Galway Camogie Board have released dates of the County Senior, Intermediate and Junior Finals. The details are as follows… Senior A Sarsfields v Oranmore Maree Sunday 22nd October Venue: Duggan Pk Time: 4.30pm Ref:Liam Gordan Senior B St Thomas v Clarinbridge Saturday 21st October Venue: TBC Time 4pm Ref: Karol Collins Intermediate Mountbellew Moylough v Shamrocks Saturday 21st October Venue: Killimor Pitch Time 12pm Ref: David Earls Junior A Kiltormer v Liam Mellows Saturday 21st October Venue: TBC Time 2.00pm Ref: Gordan Duane Junior B Carnmore v Craughwell/Toureen Sunday 22nd October Venue: Duggan Pk Time: 2.30pm Ref:Sarah Gaughran Junior B 12 a-side Saturday 28/10/23 Junior C Saturday 28/10/23 Junior D Saturday 28/10/23

We would like to wish all teams the best of luck in their preparation for the county finals