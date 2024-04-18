18 April 2024
~1 minutes read
Connacht v Zebre Preview with Byron Ralston
Connacht will look to get maximum points on Saturday night in Dexcom Stadium Galway when they host bottom side Zebre in the United Rugby Championship (7.35 pm). With five games in the regular season left, Connacht are currently in 10th place, two places outside the play-offs, but just one point behind Ulster and the Stormers. With Ireland star Mack Hansen set to return for the final three games of the season away to Munster and Leinster and the home tie with the Stormers, Connacht look set for another boost next week with the return from an ankle injury of winger Byron Ralston for the trip to Wales to play the Dragons. Our own William Davies caught up with Byron at this week’s launch of the Bank of Ireland provincial sponsorship extension event in Dublin…
Connacht’s remaining URC fixtures:
20th April – Home v Zebre
27th April – Away v Dragons
11th May – Away v Munster
18th May – Home v Stormers
31st May – Away v Leinster