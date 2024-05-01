Galway Bay FM

1 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Formula One with Darragh Canning of P1 Predict

Darragh Canning of P1 Predict looks back at the winners and losers of the opening five rounds of the Formula One World Championship.

He also looks ahead to an extraordinary event taking place on the 26th of May – The day of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Darragh was speaking to John Mulligan on Sunday Sport.

P1 Event May 26th for Monaco GP

  • TO FIND OUT MORE go to  p1predict.com/events to register your interest

  • Tickets will be released in the coming weeks → first come, first serve

  • Lining up some great prizes for the day and some fantastic sponsors

  • Keep an eye on our socials for more info

  • @p1predict insta, twitter, tiktok, facebook and youtube

