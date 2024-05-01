Formula One with Darragh Canning of P1 Predict

Darragh Canning of P1 Predict looks back at the winners and losers of the opening five rounds of the Formula One World Championship.

He also looks ahead to an extraordinary event taking place on the 26th of May – The day of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Darragh was speaking to John Mulligan on Sunday Sport.

