Galway Bay FM

12 April 2024

~2 minutes read

Connacht team named for Challenge Cup Quarter Final in Italy

Share story:
Connacht team named for Challenge Cup Quarter Final in Italy

Pete Wilkins has named his side for Sunday’s EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final against Benetton in Treviso. There are four changes from the side that beat Pau last week – with three of them due to injuries since that game. Andrew Smith comes in on the wing instead of Shayne Bolton, while JJ Hanrahan will start at out-half to replace Jack Carty who misses out with a hamstring strain. Caolin Blade will captain the side from scrum-half. Smith is joined in the back three by Shane Jennings and Tiernan O’Halloran at full-back. The centre partnership remains unchanged with Bundee Aki and David Hawkshaw. There are two changes in the forwards, with Darragh Murray and Paul Boyle coming in for Niall Murray and Jarrad Butler who is undergoing graduated return-to-play protocols. Murray will be alongside Joe Joyce, and Boyle joins Cian Prendergast and Shamus Hurley-Langton in the back row.

CONNACHT MATCHDAY 23 V BENETTON RUGBY
12:30 Irish time, Sunday 14th April 2024 @ Stadio Comunale di Mongio  

Number/name/caps

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (234)
14. Andrew Smith (11)
13. David Hawkshaw (27)
12. Bundee Aki (133)
11. Shane Jennings (9)
10. JJ Hanrahan (16)
9. Caolin Blade (186) (C)
1. Denis Buckley (245)
2. Dave Heffernan (194)
3. Finlay Bealham (198)
4. Joe Joyce (15)
5. Darragh Murray (22)
6. Cian Prendergast (64)
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton (35)
8. Paul Boyle (89)

16. Eoin de Buitléar (6)
17. Peter Dooley (31)
18. Sam Illo (19)
19. Niall Murray (71)
20. Conor Oliver (79)
21. Matthew Devine (1)
22. Cathal Forde (25)
23. Tom Farrell (108)

Share story:

Galway Junior Soccer League Fixtures

Friday 12th April 2024 GFA Mens Division 1: St Patricks v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Headford Astro, 8:00pm Moved from 14/4 as agreed; Jack Lillis Cup: Kil...

Galway v Tipperary - National Camogie League Final Preview with Cathal Murray

Galway and Tipperary meet in the Very National Camogie League final on Sunday in Croke Park (2.30 pm), with Galway bidding to win the title for the third ...

Galway Minor Football team named for championship opener against Sligo this evening

Galway Minor Football manager Neil McHugh has named his side to play Sligo this evening in Tuam Stadium (6.30 pm) in the opening round of the Connacht Cha...

Hugh Gavin signs professional contract with Connacht

Promising centre Hugh Gavin has become the latest Connacht Academy player to sign a professional contract with the club. Gavin made headlines earlier this...