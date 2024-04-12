Connacht team named for Challenge Cup Quarter Final in Italy

Pete Wilkins has named his side for Sunday’s EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final against Benetton in Treviso. There are four changes from the side that beat Pau last week – with three of them due to injuries since that game. Andrew Smith comes in on the wing instead of Shayne Bolton, while JJ Hanrahan will start at out-half to replace Jack Carty who misses out with a hamstring strain. Caolin Blade will captain the side from scrum-half. Smith is joined in the back three by Shane Jennings and Tiernan O’Halloran at full-back. The centre partnership remains unchanged with Bundee Aki and David Hawkshaw. There are two changes in the forwards, with Darragh Murray and Paul Boyle coming in for Niall Murray and Jarrad Butler who is undergoing graduated return-to-play protocols. Murray will be alongside Joe Joyce, and Boyle joins Cian Prendergast and Shamus Hurley-Langton in the back row.

CONNACHT MATCHDAY 23 V BENETTON RUGBY

12:30 Irish time, Sunday 14th April 2024 @ Stadio Comunale di Mongio

Number/name/caps

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (234)

14. Andrew Smith (11)

13. David Hawkshaw (27)

12. Bundee Aki (133)

11. Shane Jennings (9)

10. JJ Hanrahan (16)

9. Caolin Blade (186) (C)

1. Denis Buckley (245)

2. Dave Heffernan (194)

3. Finlay Bealham (198)

4. Joe Joyce (15)

5. Darragh Murray (22)

6. Cian Prendergast (64)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton (35)

8. Paul Boyle (89)

16. Eoin de Buitléar (6)

17. Peter Dooley (31)

18. Sam Illo (19)

19. Niall Murray (71)

20. Conor Oliver (79)

21. Matthew Devine (1)

22. Cathal Forde (25)

23. Tom Farrell (108)