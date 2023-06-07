CAMOGIE: Three Galway Players Included in Minor Team of 2023

Three Galway players have been selected on the Electric Ireland Minor Camogie Team of the Year.

Carnmore’s Ava Crowe is in defence, Athenry’s Kayla Madden at midfield, and top scorer Aoibheann Barry from Kinvara is named at centre forward.

Electric Ireland is delighted to spotlight 15 exceptional players from this season’s Camogie Minor Championships, as it unveils the 2023 Electric Ireland Camogie Minor Star Team of the Year.

Earlier this year, Electric Ireland announced their new partnership with the Camogie Association, which sees Electric Ireland support the game across grassroots, Higher Education and inter-county levels.

In a season filled with stand-out performances, Cork retained their All-Ireland Minor Camogie title, making it four victories in the last six years. They overcame a tough Waterford side who had beaten them at an earlier stage in the season.

In this year’s Electric Ireland Camogie Minor Star Team of the Year, Cork is well represented with six players included, while beaten finalists Waterford have four representatives on the team.Beaten semi-finalists, Galway and Tipperary have three and one player respectively, while one player from the Kilkenny panel also features.

This year’s Electric Ireland Minor Star Camogie Player of the Year is Cork’s Emily O’Donoghue. Named Electric Ireland Player of the Match in the All-Ireland final as she scored 1-5 against Waterford, the importance of O’Donoghue – sister of Caoimhe, also named in the team – in Cork’s title victory cannot be overstated. Goals win games and she netted in each of their last three matches.

2023 Electric Ireland Camogie Minor Star Team of the Year

1. Katelyn Gardner (Waterford and Brickey Rangers)

2. Maedhbh de Búrca (Cork and Carrigtwohill)

3. Ava Crowe (Galway and Carnmore)

4. Caoimhe O’Donoghue (Cork and Bishopstown)

5. Laura Dunlea (Cork and Sarsfields)

6. Laoise Forrest (Waterford and Gailltír)

7. Shauna Heffernan (Tipperary and Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

8. Millie Condon (Cork and Ballinascarthy)

9. Kayla Madden (Galway and Athenry)

10. Rachel Dowling (Kilkenny and Dicksboro)

11. Aoibheann Barry (Galway and Kinvara)

12. Alannah McNulty (Waterford and De La Salle)

13. Maggie Gostl (Waterford De La Salle)

14. Emily O’Donoghue (Cork and Bishopstown)

15. Erinn Curtin (Cork and Blackrock)

Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta, Hilda Breslin,said: “I would like to congratulate all of the players who took part in this year’s wonderful Electric Ireland Minor Camogie Championships. In particular, the 15 players who are being named on the Minor Camogie Team of the Year – what an enormous honour for both the players, families, counties and clubs. Each year our minor championship excels, as do the players, evidenced by the incredible skill and talent shown throughout the Championship. Congratulations to each and every one of you. I look forward to watching the next chapter of their playing careers, and I am sure that many of these players will feature in our Electric Ireland Third Level Rising Stars teams in years to come.”

Sarah Sharkey, Group Sponsorship & PR Manager Electric Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to announce the 2023 Electric Ireland Minor Star Camogie Team of the Year, in this our first year of partnership with the Camogie Association. It has been wonderful to come on board as sponsor of these Championships, as well as the Third Level Championships, and to be able to support these players, whose performances throughout the season have been incredibly exciting to watch. We would like to extend our congratulations to all players recognised, along with their county boards and their home clubs.”

Electric Ireland’s new partnership with the Camogie Association sees them become the title sponsor of the Electric Ireland Camogie All-Ireland Minor Championships and the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships, along with the Camogie Association’s Hurl With Me programme. The new partnership extends Electric Ireland’s long-standing support of youth development in GAA to Camogie for the first time.

The 2023 Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars Team of the Year was announced on March 9th. These awards acknowledged 15 outstanding performances from this year’s Ashbourne Cup Championship. The Electric Ireland National Hurl With Me Day will take place on Saturday, 17th June in GAA Centre in Abbottstown with over 500 participants from all over the country. All clubs who have taken part in the Hurl with Me Programme are invited to attend. The National Hurl With Me Day will provide an enjoyable day out for club members to play Camogie and encourage participation for all ages. For more information visit: https://camogie.ie/development/programmes-initiatives/.