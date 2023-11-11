Baireoiri na Gaillimhe honours All-Ireland Winning Team of 1923

There was a special night in the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry last night as 300 people gathered to celebrate the centenary of Galway’s victory in the 1923 All Ireland Hurling Championship.

Organised by the former Galway hurlers network Baireoiri na Gaillimhe, family members of each member of the 1923 panel were presented with commemorative jerseys, photographs and books marking Galway’s first ever All Ireland title at any grade.

Special guests included Limericks 1973 All Ireland winners Pat Hartigan and Eamon Grimes, Galway’s three surviving All Ireland winning captains Joe Connolly, Conor Hayes and David Burke, and Professor Gearoid O’Tuathaigh from NUIG, among many others.

Vincent Mullins and Tom Greene of Baireoiri na Gallimhe joined John Mulligan in studio to talk about the night and a special book that has been produced about the team of 1923.

We also hear from Brian Brennan, Pat O’Toole and Ned Dervan who were speaking to Ollie Turner.