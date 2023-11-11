Galway Bay FM

11 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Baireoiri na Gaillimhe honours All-Ireland Winning Team of 1923

Share story:
Baireoiri na Gaillimhe honours All-Ireland Winning Team of 1923

There was a special night in the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry last night as 300 people gathered to celebrate the centenary of Galway’s victory in the 1923 All Ireland Hurling Championship.

Organised by the former Galway hurlers network Baireoiri na Gaillimhe, family members of each member of the 1923 panel were presented with commemorative jerseys, photographs and books marking Galway’s first ever All Ireland title at any grade.

Special guests included Limericks 1973 All Ireland winners Pat Hartigan and Eamon Grimes, Galway’s three surviving All Ireland winning captains Joe Connolly, Conor Hayes and David Burke, and Professor Gearoid O’Tuathaigh from NUIG, among many others.

Vincent Mullins and Tom Greene of Baireoiri na Gallimhe joined John Mulligan in studio to talk about the night and a special book that has been produced about the team of 1923.

We also hear from Brian Brennan, Pat O’Toole and Ned Dervan who were speaking to Ollie Turner.

 

Share story:

Menlough v St Michaels - Commentary and Reaction

Menlough are through to the Semi-Final of the Connacht Junior Club Football Championship following a 1-13 to 0-10 win over Roscommon’s St Michaels i...

Galway Bay FM Saturday Six

George McDonagh chooses six to follow from today’s racing...

Galway to Begin Walsh Hurling Cup Defence against Laois and Offaly

Defending champions Galway have been paired with Laois and Offaly in the group stages of the 2024 Walsh Cup. Henry Shefflin’s side face the losers of th...

Edinburgh vs Connacht (United Rugby Championship Preview with William Davies featuring John Muldoon)

After defeating the Ospreys, Glasgow and Ulster in Galway to top the table after Round 3, Connacht now face their first away game of the season this Satur...