Gardai issue traffic advice for those travelling to the All-Ireland Final

Share story:

Gardai have issued advice for those travelling to tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final between Galway and Armagh at Croke Park.

Gates will open at 1pm with the game throwing in at 3.30.

A detailed transport plan has been released with advice from all agencies, Dublin Bus, Luas, Irish rail, Bus Eireann and Croke Park is to use public transport travelling to and from the match and to use park and ride facilities.

Full Details below.

In conjunction with the Transport Agencies attached Gardai have developed a transport plan to assist patrons attending the All Ireland Football Final at Croke Park Stadium.

For full details of all public transport please see:

Persons attending are advised:

The advice from all agencies involved in the management of the match is to utilise public transport for travelling to and from the match and use park and ride facilities.

On Sunday 28th July 2024, Iarnród Éireann will provide additional capacity on DART and Commuter routes for patrons attending the All Ireland Football Final in Croke Park Stadium.

Additional Late Night DART & Commuter Services :

Additional services will operate to Greystones, Howth and Maynooth* after the Match.

These additional services along with all regular services can be viewed through the journey planner.

Additional Late Night Intercity Services : Please check www.irishrail.ie for up to date information.

Dublin Bus routes servicing Croke Park Stadium and its immediate environs.

For more information contact Dublin bus at www.dublinbus.ie

Parking at selected Park Rite car parks

Pre-book online at www.parkrite.com

All car park locations are 10 – 15 minute walk to Croke Park

Enquiries to 01-5425600.

Park Rite Parnell Street Car Park, Parnell St, Dublin 1 Spaces: 500

Opening Hours: 24 Hour

Park Rite Irish Life Car Park, Lower Abbey St, Dublin 1 Spaces: 340

Opening Hours: Sunday 19th closes at 9pm

Park Rite IFSC Car Park, Commons St (rear of Jury’s Inn), Dublin 1. Spaces: 370

Opening Hours: 8.00am to Midnight.

Park Rite Fleet Street Car Park, Temple Bar, Dublin 2 Spaces: 393

Opening Hours: Closes at 1am

Park Rite Drury Street Multi-Storey Car Park, 36-37 Drury St, Dublin 2 Spaces: 465

Opening Hours: 24 Hour.

Park Rite Smithfield Car Park, Queen St, Dublin 7 Spaces: 348

(ONLINE PRE BOOK ONLY at this car park)

Opening Hours: Closes at 1am

LUAS

P&R Red Line:

Red Cow – 727 spaces (24 hr access)

Cheeverstown (312) (24 hr access)

Last Luas 00:30hrs

P&R Green Line:

Balally 421 spaces(24 hr access)* price subject to change

Stillorgan 341 spaces (24 hr access)

Sandyford 47 spaces (24 hr access)

Carrickmines 352 spaces (24 hr access) * price subject to change

Last Luas 00:30hrs

For further information contact Luas at www.transdevireland.ie

Coach Parking

General Match Information

Ticket Collections :

There are no ticket collections as E tickets are in use for this Event. Please refer to www.ticketmaster.ie for details of ticket collections for this match.

Ensure your phone or mobile device with your E ticket is sufficiently charged, as there are no charging points.

Residents :

Patrons are requested to be aware that Croke Park is located in a residential area. Patrons attending Croke Park are requested to respect residents by behaving in an appropriate manner when going to and departing the stadium. Issues such as illegal parking, anti social behaviour, drinking and urinating in public cause difficulties and will not be tolerated by Gardai. Patrons are asked to desist from such behaviour.

Jones Road :

Jones Road will remain sterile throughout the match. This restriction will be strictly enforced. All non-ticket holders are requested not to congregate on the streets around the stadium.

DO NOT BRING BACKPACKS OR LARGE HANDBAGS

Any bags allowed entry to the stadium will be security tagged for the duration of the event.

THERE WILL BE NO CLOAKROOM OR STORAGE FACILITIES ON SITE.

BAGS MUST NOT BE LEFT AT ENTRANCES OR SURROUNDING AREAS. ANY ITEMS LEFT WILL BE REMOVED AND DISPOSED OF ACCORDINGLY.

Searching is a condition of entry to protect your safety and that of others.

Due to increased security measures, we strongly advise you allow sufficient time to get through security checks to gain entry to the venue in a safe and timely manner.

To ensure as smooth an access as possible and to avoid any unnecessary delays we strongly suggest that you bring as little as possible with you to the event and minimize jackets and additional layers when possible. To avoid disappointment do not bring backpacks or larger handbags, you may be refused admission to the venue without a refund.

We recommend if you are bringing personal bag, purses or clutch bag, you should only bring those of smaller sizes i.e. those measuring 4.5in/11.4cm x 6.5in/16.51cm (A4) or smaller will be allowed.

We will also conduct additional further security searches of clothing, bags and other items, as determined by us in our reasonable discretion, including on entry and exit.

Crowd Management and Crowd Dispersal Plan

Pre Match Crowd Management Plan :

In the interest of safety, patrons are advised as follows:

Not to enter the Jones Road / Russell Street unless they hold a Hogan Stand or Premium ticket. Not to congregate in vicinity of Croke Park Hotel as this causes a serious obstruction to crowd movement in that area. Gardai will move waiting persons in this area. Use coloured routes outlined on Croke Park websites to access the stadium. Arrange meeting points at a distance away from Jones Road.

Post-Match Crowd Management Plan:

In the interest of safety patrons are advised as follows:

Patrons exiting the Hogan Stand will be directed to exit by a planned route as they leave these stands onto Jones Road. Patrons are further requested not to congregate in vicinity of Croke Park Hotel as this causes a serious obstruction to crowd movement in that area. Gardai will move waiting persons in this area. Patrons exiting via Clonliffe Road and via North Circular Road are asked by Gardai not enter onto Jones Road or Russell Street. Please arrange to meet friends at a place a distance away from Jones Road.

Patrons should comply with the directions issued by Gardaí and stewards as they depart the stadium. The measures are being implemented to prevent crowd congestion on the street outside the Croke Park Hotel which has become a meeting point for patrons attending Croke Park events.

The result of patron active participation and compliance will result in a safer entry and exit from the stadium for all patrons and children and make the stadium environs a safer place for all people.

General Traffic Advice:

Coach Parking :

There is NO designated coach drop / collection / parking area being provided for this match. Coach drivers are advised to check with Dublincity.ie Parking is provided at the NTA Coach Park Dublin Docklands.

Coach drivers should note that MOUNTJOY SQUARE not available for parking for the entire match and coach parking or drop off / pick up will not be permitted in that area.

In addition coaches will not be permitted to drop off / pick up passengers on any of the arterial routes around Croke Park Stadium. This will be strictly enforced by the Garda Roads Policing Units.

Vehicle Access Routes :

All patrons attending the matchs by vehicle are advised to allow time for traffic delays.

Patrons who have tickets for the Hogan and Davin Stands should approach from the west and north side of the stadium by using the M50 motorway to Navan Road, Finglas Road and Drumcondra Road.

Patrons who have tickets for the Cusack Stand and Pitch should approach from the east and south side of the stadium by using the Port Tunnel and East Link Bridge. Dublin Port Tunnel will be open to all vehicles.

On street parking is very limited due to Croke Park being situated in residential area. Patrons should be aware that illegally parked vehicles cause traffic disruption, and obstruction to movement of emergency vehicles.

There will be strict enforcement of all illegal parking in the area by Gardai and Dublin City Parking Services and such vehicles will be impounded or clamped and will be liable to a substantial fine.

Car Parks :

There is One confirmed supervised car parks available in the vicinity of Croke Park.

O’Connell’s School, North Richmond Street. Entry via North Circular Road.

Traffic will not be permitted to leave the car park for a period after the match in order to allow pedestrians leave the area safely.

Garda Cordon :

As with all match at Croke Park, a Garda Cordon will be in effect on the streets that lead to Croke Park. Only accredited vehicles will be permitted to pass by this cordon. All vehicles will be checked for accreditation.

All patrons entering the Garda cordon will be the subject of a ticket check by Stewards and search by Gardaí. Persons not in possession of a match ticket will not be permitted through the Garda cordon. Any articles that may cause harm or discomfort to other patrons will be seized. Patrons are advised not to bring any unnecessary baggage with them as they may be refused entry to the stadium. Patrons are advised to travel early to the stadium to avoid any unnecessary delays.

Local residents, their immediate families, local business community are in possession of passes and will be facilitated at the barriers. Passes however do not guarantee entry through the cordon where pedestrian volumes exist.

As a guideline, the Garda cordon will be in place two hours prior to stiles opening time and two hours post match to enable match patrons to arrive and depart safely.

It is also necessary to temporarily extend the Garda cordon at the end of the event in order to allow the safe exit of match patrons. This extended cordon will be in place for approximately one hour after the match ends.

The extended cordon will result in the closure of Lower Drumcondra Road from Whitworth Road to Botanic Avenue.

The extended cordon will result in the closure of Ballybough Road from Poplar Row to North Circular Road.

Special Needs Parking :

There are no special needs parking facilities on the public streets within the Croke Park cordon area. Special needs parking is provided in the Davin Stand Car Park for those who have registered for same on ordering tickets through Ticketmaster. Only these vehicles will be facilitated.

Where persons have special needs requirements they should contact the match organisers directly at www.crokepark.ie for advice and assistance.

Public Order :

Patrons are advised that the Gardaí will not permit the consumption of alcohol outside public

houses, while walking along the street or in any other public place. Patrons are asked to have consideration for local residents and refrain from anti-social behaviour such as on street drinking and urinating etc.

Crime :

Patrons are advised to be aware of their own personal safety and security while attending the match. They should ensure the security of personal belongings while on route to and from the stadium i.e. purses/ wallets/ tickets / mobile phones.

Patrons who arrive by vehicle should also ensure that property is not left exposed in parked vehicles. They should ensure that car windows, sunroofs are correctly closed.

Croke Park Hotel Car Park :

All residents of the Croke Park Hotel will be permitted entry subject to pedestrian presence at the time and are requested to access the hotel via Fitzroy Avenue junction where there will be a register of all guest vehicles maintained by hotel staff.

General Information :

In order to access full general information relating to Croke Park Matchs please see :

www.ticketmaster.iewww.crokepark.ie

Frequently Asked Questions

PATRON FAMILIARISATION AND PARTICIPATION IN THE FOLLOWING INITIATIVES WILL GREATLY ASSIST IN PROMOTING A SAFER DAY OUT IN CROKE PARK STADIUM.

I wish to meet people at Croke Park Hotel BEFORE the match, is this possible? A. Unless you have a Hogan or Premium Stand ticket for the match you will not be allowed access to Jones Road. You should arrange to meet your friend at a location away from Jones Road.

I want to meet my friend AFTER the match on the street outside the Croke Park Hotel. Can I go and wait for them there? A. No. Where this area is being used as a meeting point, it causes unnecessary crowd congestion and affects pedestrian exits from the Hogan and Premium Stands. For safety reasons Jones Road must be kept exclusively for Hogan and Premium exits. You should arrange to meet your friend at a location away from Jones Road.

I will be leaving the stadium by Clonliffe Road. Can I go to the city centre direction by Jones Road? No. You will be directed to go to your destination by Lower Drumcondra Road.

Why can I not go by Jones Road? In large attendance or full stadium matchs, Jones Road is needed to facilitate crowds leaving the Hogan and Premium Stands and Pitch exits. For safety reasons it must be kept exclusively for this reason. When other patrons enter this area it results in crowd congestion and affects pedestrian safety.

Patrons leaving from all other areas of the stadium are asked not to enter Jones Road after the match.

How long will the Jones Road closure remain in place. The restriction will remain for approx 30 minutes after the match ends. Where you have a definite need to access Jones Road then our advice is to remain in the stadium for a period after the match and allow this time to lapse before approaching Jones Road.

After the match I will be leaving by Nally Square. Can I turn left and go past the Croke Park Hotel? No. Patrons leaving by Nally Square will be directed to leave by way of Clonliffe Road. This is for safety reasons to prevent too many patrons gathering on the street near the Croke Park Hotel.

After the match I will be leaving the Hogan Stand by Russell Street Bridge. Can I turn right and go past the Croke Park Hotel? No. Patrons leaving the Hogan Stand at Russell Street Bridge will be directed to turn left and leave by way of Gills Corner. This is for safety reasons, to prevent too many patrons gathering on the street near the Croke Park Hotel.

My seat is in the Davin Stand. After the match can I walk around the stadium inside and exit onto Jones Road? No. Where patrons from stands other than the Hogan Stand want to exit by Jones Road, it causes unnecessary crowd congestion and affects pedestrian exits from the Hogan Stand. For safety reasons, you should leave the stadium by the closest exit to where you are seated.

My seat is in the Cusack Stand. After the match can I walk around the stadium inside and exit onto Jones Road? No. Where patrons from stands other than the Hogan Stand want to exit by Jones Road, it causes unnecessary crowd congestion and affects pedestrian exits from the Hogan Stand. For safety reasons, you should leave the stadium by the closest exit to where you are seated.