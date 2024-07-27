Galway Bay FM

27 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Saturday Six with George McDonagh

Share story:
Saturday Six with George McDonagh

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (27th July 2024) is in Gowran Park.

Cross-channel, there are meetings in Ascot, Newcastle, York, Chester, Lingfield and Salisbury.

With his ‘Saturday Six,’ here’s Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.

Share story:

All-Ireland Senior Football Final 'Over The Line' Preview

Galway Bay FM continued the countdown to Galway’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final against Armagh with a special ‘Over The Line’ on Fri...

Young Stars Emerge in Lahinch

By DARAGH SMALL Galway Bay golfer Rory Gallagher is one of two 16-year-olds remaining in the field as the Pierse Motors Volkswagen South of Ireland enters...

Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Cricket Day 2 Test Wrap from Stormont)

Ireland ended the second day of their one-off test with Zimbabwe with a 28-run lead (Friday, 28th July 2024). Opener Peter Moor top-scored in the hosts’...

All-Ireland Senior Football Final Preview – The View From The Galway Camp – Padraic Joyce

We are now just three days away from Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final between Galway and Armagh in Croke Park. Today, we bring you the las...