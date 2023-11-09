Galway Bay FM

Share story:

Connacht Rugby and Corrib Oil are delighted to announce an extension of our partnership, as the Official Fuel Partner of Connacht Rugby. The partnership, which has been in place since 2020, will now be extended into the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons. Corrib Oil is the Official Fuel Partner for the team, which includes sponsorship of both the women’s and men’s senior teams. The Corrib Oil logo will continue to be featured on the home, away, and European kits for both teams. Eugene Dalton, CEO of Corrib Oil, said: “We’re thrilled to continue this partnership. Like Connacht Rugby, we’re deeply embedded in communities across the region and that’s why we consider Connacht Rugby a good partner for us. Many of our customers and employees are passionate Connacht Rugby fans and we’re looking forward to getting behind the team as they compete this season.”

Between filling stations and depots, Corrib Oil operates more than 20 locations across Connacht, supporting hundreds of rural jobs. Connacht Rugby supports the growth and development of the game at all levels in the region including at schools level and through local clubs. Both organisations pride themselves on being part of the local communities they work in.

Philip Patterson, Head of Commercial & Marketing at Connacht Rugby said: “Corrib Oil has been a wonderful partner and supporter of the club since we first joined forces three years ago. They have a long and proud history with their roots firmly planted in the West of Ireland, so it was a no-brainer for us to continue our alliance together. We look forward to continuing to work with them as we enter an exciting period of development and growth on and off the field.”