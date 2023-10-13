Galway Bay FM

Share story:

Three Galway United players will be part of the Ireland Women’s Under-19 squad that will travel to Belgium for their 2023-24 UEFA European WU19 Championship Round 1 Qualifiers at the end of the month. After including defenders Kate Thompson and Eve Dossen, and forward Rola Olusola in a 20-player squad, Head Coach Dave Connell will now switch the focus to their three Group A games against Belgium (October 25), the Faroe Islands (October 28) and the Netherlands (October 31).



Ireland recently got together for three international friendly games to prepare for these qualifiers – scoring 13 goals and conceding only once – and those performances should aid their approach here. Connell has been able to call on several players who are regulars in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division – some of whom will likely be involved in the Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup Semi-Finals this coming weekend. The aim is to make it out of their group and advance to the Elite Round of qualifying, which would be a step closer to the finals tournament in Lithuania next summer.



Ireland WU19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Katie Keane (Athlone Town), Jayne Merren (Shamrock Rovers)

Defenders: Meabh Russell (Wexford Youths), Aoife Turner (MVLA Soccer), Kate Thompson (Galway United), Mary Philips (Athlone Town), Aoibhe Fleming (Treaty United), Eve Dossen (Galway United), Lia O’Leary (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Sophie Morrin (University of Texas), Jess Fitzgerald (Peamount United), Hannah Healy (Shelbourne), Ellen Dolan (Peamount United), Jodie Loughrey (Sligo Rovers), Aoife Kelly (Shamrock Rovers), Freya Healy (Peamount United)

Forwards: Joy Ralph (Shamrock Rovers), Ceola Bergin (Wexford Youths), Rola Olusola (Galway United), Katie McCarn (Shelbourne)



UEFA EUROPEAN WU19 CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 1 QUALIFIERS

Wednesday, October 25 | Belgium v Ireland, National Training Centre Tubize, KO 11:00

Saturday, October 28 | Ireland v Faroe Islands, National Training Centre Tubize, KO 18:00

Tuesday, October 31 | Ireland v Netherlands, National Training Centre Tubize, KO 14:00