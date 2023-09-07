Galway Bay FM

7 September 2023

Over The Line’s ‘The Panel’ (Monday, 4th September 2023)

This week’s special guests on ‘The Panel’ were Gerry Murphy, David Collins, William Davies and George McDonagh.

Among the topics discussed were:

The QFinancial.ie Senior Hurling Team of the Week;

Galway United fall to Longford Town for the second time in this year’s SSE Airtricity League First Division;

Shane Lowry gets a captain’s wild pick for the Ryder Cup;

All this and more.

‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.

