26 February 2024
Over The Line – The Panel
This week’s guests on THE PANEL on ‘Over The Line’ were George McDonagh, Padraic Cunningham and Darren Kelly.
Among the topics discussed this week were:
The fortunes of the three Galway teams (football, hurling and camogie) in their National Leagues;
Ireland are three wins from three in the Six Nations after beating Wales;
Liverpool won the Carabao Cup beating Chelsea plus the Premier League;
Galway United’s sensational 2-0 win over Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division;
All this and more.
‘Over The Line’ with George McDonagh and John Mulligan broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.