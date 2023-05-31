Éalú Le Grá 2023

Are you ready to soak up the electrifying vibes and immerse yourself in a sun-drenched musical paradise this weekend at Éalú Le Grá?

Éalú Le Grá is an enchanting music & arts experience hailing from Galway in the West of Ireland. They strive to create an environment where people feel safe and welcome to be themselves whilst enjoying incredibly immersive art experiences, stage designs, music, performance art & much much more.

This year’s edition of Éalú Le Grá sees international artists Axel Boman, Osunlade and Youandewan touch down for the third serving of the intimate Galway festival which is capped at 500 attendees. The event will take place on the beautiful grounds of Galway Glamping just 30 minutes outside of Galway city.

Speaking to ÉLG’s founders, they said “It gives us an immense feeling of pride to host a festival in our hometown of Galway. Galway has always been recognised for its strong sense of creativity, culture and passion for music and the arts. We have great aspirations to add to this legacy and it’s a special feeling to give back to the local community here.”

Among the above, the line up also boasts a wealth of local talent spanning electronic acts, bands, live performances, workshops and talks. Artists such as The Disconauts, John Daly, Dylan Fogarty, John Conneely, Tau & The Drones Of Praise, Bog Bodies, Grooveline & Caoivín are also on the bill for the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Dates: June 2-5, 2023

Location: Galway Glamping, Ballyglunin, Co.Galway

Instagram: @ealulegra

Website: www.ealulegra.ie

Ticket Info: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/elgproductions/813741

General Sale Tickets – €190

Glamping Options Available