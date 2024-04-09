Local Hero Brad Heidi’s ‘Don’t Let Go’ Storms the Irish Radio Charts

Share story:

Heidi, our local hero winner in 2023, recorded the song ‘Don’t Let Go’ at Dublin’s Camden studios

Brad Heidi’s latest single, ‘Don’t Let Go,’ has made a remarkable impact on the Irish charts today, hinting at its potential to become one of the year’s biggest hits. Debuting at No.2 on the Irish Breakers Radio Play Chart and swiftly climbing to No.7 on the overall Radio Play charts for Irish artists, the track is gaining significant attention.

As the winner of A New Local Hero 2023 and Galway Bay FM’s local hero, Brad Heidi’s success with ‘Don’t Let Go’ marks a proud moment for Galway. Released under the Rubyworks label, the single is a testament to his talent and dedication. A New Local Hero, a part of Irish Music Month, is funded by Coimisiún na Meán through the Sound & Vision scheme. It is suppprted by IMRO, RAAP, MCD Productions, Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Square One.

“‘Don’t Let Go’ isn’t just a song; it’s a reflection of a million emotions intertwined with my personal journey through the agonies and the ecstasies of the music industry,” says Brad Heidi. “For me, its melody echoes the emotional struggle of battling through the industry multiple challenges involved in being an artist – and, perhaps more significantly, on occasion battling with my inner self to pursue my musical dreams to the fullest.”

“I’ve always sought to encapsulate the essence of my musical journey metaphorically within my songs,” Brad reflects. “And sometimes, amidst all the chaos, the answer is as simple as ‘Don’t Let Go’.”

Hot Press Editor Niall Stokes said:

“Brad Heidi has a fantastic combination of an outstanding voice, real authenticity, radio friendly songs, a powerful presence as a live performer – and the potential to keep on growing and developing as an artist. And so – when the chips were down – he was a unanimous choice as the winner of A New Local Hero. I think Irish audiences are going to love ‘Don’t Let Go’. Our partners in the IBI (Independent Broadcasters of Ireland) have a lot to be proud of in supporting such an outstanding young Irish artist. Long may he run.”

You can stream Brad’s single here