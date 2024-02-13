The Community Matters Series

The Community Matters Series on Galway Bay FM is a vital platform for fostering community engagement and highlighting the diverse array of activities, events, and issues within communities around Galway City and County. The Galway Talks team of Keith Finnegan and John Morley broadcast every two weeks from locations at the heartbeat of each community, creating a dynamic and interactive experience for listeners.

The series aims to connect our listeners to the people in each community through interviews with local leaders, community organizers, and residents who contribute to the social fabric of their own communities. From showcasing cultural events to discussing important matters, it also focuses on the talent, the humour and the fun each community thrives on.

Furthermore, the program serves as a forum for discussing issues that impact each community directly. Whether it’s addressing local concerns, promoting community initiatives, or inviting listeners to share their thoughts, “Community Matters OB” actively involves our listeners, making them active participants in the dialogue that shapes our community.

The Community Matters series amplifies local voices, celebrating achievements, and addressing challenges, the program strengthens the bonds that tie individuals together, making it an indispensable part of Galway community life.

The Community Matters Series is brought to you by Galway Bay FM and is funded by Coimisiún na Meán.

Community Matters – Mullagh, Fri 2nd Feb 2024

9-10am We get the memories of some of the local characters from the area, current Affairs issues, local women performed heroics at the 2018 hurling final.

10-11am – History of the area, City Tribune Headlines, All Star hurler and club chairman reflect on club memories and life in the parish, Local priest tells us about his hobbies

11am-12pm Sporting legends from 3 codes join us, The mummers and a Glór Tíre winner give us a live performance,We finish the day with three local legends

‘Community Matters’ broadcasts every second Friday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

