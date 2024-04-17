Cathaoirleach’s Gala Ball Shines Spotlight On Local Charities

The Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway has named local charities ACT for Meningitis and i4Life as the beneficiaries of the Cathaoirleach’s Gala Ball being held at The Clayton Hotel on Thursday 16th May.

The annual event coincides with the announcement of the Cathaoirleach Awards 2024, which will include the presentation of posthumous Special Recognition Awards to the families of the late Saoirse Ruane from Kiltullagh and Martin Horgan from Oranmore.

Councillor Liam Carroll is urging the public and the business community to support the event which he said, “will raise much-needed funds for two amazing charities and give official recognition to community champions from across County Galway.”

Galway-based ACT for Meningitis is a national support and awareness charity working to save lives through greater disease awareness, while providing free support services across Ireland to anyone who has been affected by meningitis. Set up in 2011 by Siobhan and Noel Carroll following the loss of their four-year-old daughter Aoibhe, ACT for Meningitis has increased meningitis awareness and has contributed to saving many lives in the process.

Headford-based i4Life was established by group of volunteer health professionals from the West of Ireland who came together in 2009 to offer their expertise with a particular emphasis on child health for under 5s in marginalised communities across Zambia and other Low Resource countries. Since then, i4Life has grown significantly in size and reach to offer primary health care and nutritional support. Since 2009, over 210 health professionals have offered their expertise to projects in Zambia, Uganda, Liberia and with Refugees in Greece.

“As the First Citizen of County Galway, I am acutely aware of the importance of supporting local charitable organisations that deliver critically important public services at home and abroad,” said Cllr. Carroll. “The two organisations that I have chosen as beneficiaries of this fundraiser each provide tremendous services and I hope the people of Galway will be able to support me in raising much needed funds.”

The Gala event also will feature the announcement of winners of the Cathaoirleach’s Awards, a joint venture between Galway County Council and the Public Participation Network (PPN). The awards scheme provides official recognition to individuals and groups who have had a significant impact on the quality of life in communities across County Galway. Category winners will each receive a specially commissioned hand-crafted award, certificate and a €500 cash prize towards their work.

Cllr. Carroll said he is proud to be able to present Special Recognition Awards to the families of the late Saoirse Ruane and Martin Horgan.

“Saoirse’s bravery and the advocacy work by her family for the Irish Cancer Society is well recognised. Saoirse’s legacy will be her instigation of the Toy Show Appeal which has helped countless families since its inception in 2020,” stated the Cathaoirleach. “Likewise, Martin will be remembered for his selfless contribution to his local community in Oranmore, particularly through his life as a teacher and as a soccer coach. These Special Recognition Awards celebrate their lives and achievements, and I am very much looking forward to welcoming the Ruane and Horgan families on May 16th.”

The Cathaoirleach’s Gala Ball and the Cathaoirleach’s Awards commences at 6.30pm on Thursday 16th May at The Clayton Hotel. Event MC is Ollie Turner with special guests appearing on the evening.

Tickets are priced at €80 and are available from Eventbrite and www.galway.ie/en with all proceeds going to ACT for Meningitis and i4Life.

