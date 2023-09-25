Galway Bay FM

25 September 2023

University of Galway’s Active Consent* programme gets 1.3 million euro

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway’s Active Consent* programme is to get 1.3 million euro in government funding

Five education institutions are sharing 5.5 million euro for their various initiatives which Higher Education Minister Simon Harris described as exceptional

Minister Harris said University of Galway’s Active Consent* has been extraordinary in equipping our young people with the knowledge, skills, and awareness they need to address consent, harassment and sexual violence

The programme is also seen to have informed key policy development and the national media discourse on consent.

