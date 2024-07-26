Young Connemara woman to present the ball in the All-Ireland final

Share story:

And Sunday will be extra special for one young Connemara fan who will present the ball to referee Sean Hurson.

20 year-old Carraroe-native Caitríona Ní Shé has been chosen as part of the GAA for All programme.

Caitriona was born with scoliosis and Mucopolysarcharidosis, also known as MPS1/Hurler syndrome.

Speaking to our reporter Chris Benn, her father Ronán explained what it means to Caitríona and their whole family.