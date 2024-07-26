Is Galway a hurling or football county? Public share their opinion ahead of All-Ireland clash

Excitement is reaching fever pitch ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland football final.

Armagh and Galway are set to battle it out for a crown that neither side has seen in many, many years.

Galway last won the title in 2001 – while Armagh claimed it the following year in 2002 for the first and only time.

All eyes are now on Croke Park, where the county will hold its breath as a clash of titans gets underway on Sunday afternoon at 3.30.

And we’ll have it all live here on Galway Bay FM.

Garry Curran has been out asking the public if they think Galway is a hurling county, or a football county.

Meanwhile, these supporters from Mountbellew-Moylough Club are feeling confident ahead of Sunday’s battle: