Emergency rally for Palestine to be held in Galway city tomorrow

An emergency rally in solidarity with the people of Palestine will take place in Galway city tomorrow afternoon (Saturday Jul 27)

The rally entitled ‘From the River to the Square’ is being organised by the Galway Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

It will begin at 2:45pm outside Galway Cathedral, and then will make its way to Eyre Square.

The crowd will be addressed from there by a small number of speakers and singers from both Ireland and Palestine.