Galway Bay FM

26 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Emergency rally for Palestine to be held in Galway city tomorrow

Share story:
Emergency rally for Palestine to be held in Galway city tomorrow

An emergency rally in solidarity with the people of Palestine will take place in Galway city tomorrow afternoon (Saturday Jul 27)

The rally entitled ‘From the River to the Square’ is being organised by the Galway Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

It will begin at 2:45pm outside Galway Cathedral, and then will make its way to Eyre Square.

The crowd will be addressed from there by a small number of speakers and singers from both Ireland and Palestine.

Share story:

Site for Mountbellew Vintage Rally extended to 60 acres

This year’s Mountbellew Vintage Rally, which takes place all day Sunday in the mart grounds, has been extended. The site has been extended to 60 acr...

Galway Potters Market returns for 14th annual event

The Galway Potters Market is returning for the 14th year running this weekend. Ceramic artists from all over the country will be descending on Galway R...

Planning permission refused for unauthorised steel container coffee shop in Dunmore

Retention planning permission has been refused for a steel container coffee shop in Dunmore. The unauthorised development is located on the grounds of the...

Significant extension confirmed for Mercy College in Woodford

Mercy College, Woodford has been given the go ahead for a significant extension and refurbishment project. It will include the development of two new main...