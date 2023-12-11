Simon Harris announces approval for major expansion at ATU Galway

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has announced approval for a major expansion project at ATU Galway.

It’s a ‘Future Living Laboratory and Digital Suite’ building, that’ll be based near the entrance of the Dublin road campus.

Minister Harris is visiting the campus today, where he also announced over €800 thousand for an expansion of electrical apprenticeships.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he explained what the new building will offer.