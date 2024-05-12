Galway Bay FM

12 May 2024

Councillor says investment in Tuam water supply little comfort to those affected by long term boil notice

Tuam area Councillor Donagh Killilea says a 5 million euro investment in the Tuam Water supply is of little comfort to ten thousand people currently affected by a long term boil notice

He has made the comment as Irish Water confirmed that work is now underway on the upgrade of the Luimnagh Water Treatment Plant which serves Tuam

Councillor Killilea says it’s disappointing that the boil water notice in place for Tuam and surrounding areas for months will remain in place until next year

He’s calling on Irish Water to supply fresh drinking water to affected users as soon as possible, even if it needs to be tankered in.

