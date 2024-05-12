Galway Students wins awards at ATU Galway’s annual Engineering Exhibition and Competition

Seven students from ATU Galway have won awards in the ATU Galway’s annual Engineering Exhibition and Competition.

After a thorough shortlisting and voting process, 55 projects were displayed onsite in ATU Galway’s Café Foyer from the 29th of April to the 3rd of May.

All projects were critiqued and judged by a panel of 28 external engineering representatives from 31 sponsoring companies at the formal competition run on campus on Thursday 2nd of May.

The Galway winners were:

Enda Clogher from Ballinasloe won the Agricultural Engineering Award for “The Engineering Design of a Baler Splitter with a Wrap Retention System”.

Mohamed Yabre from Galway won the Energy Engineering Award for “The Design and Manufacture of Piezoelectric Generator for Low Energy Portable Applications”.

Jack McGuire from Athenry won the Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Specialisation Award for “The Design, Build and Testing of a Prototype Hydraulic Powered Motorbike Trailer.”

Bence Galambos from Whitestrand Park won the Mechanical Engineering, Energy Specialisation Award for “Using Artificial Intelligence in Stroke Treatment”.

Joshua O Hehir Wells from Ballybane won the Mechanical Engineering Design Specialisation Award for “The Design and Build of a Sign Language Translation Glove.

A Special Recognition Award was given to student Cathal Lenehan from Loughrea who narrowly missed out in winning an award but produced extremely high calibre project work focusing on the “Design of a Cost Effective Skin Mesher for the Treatment of Burns.”

Finally, Masoumeh Razaghi Pey Ghaleh, an ATU Galway Biomedical Research student from Iran, who is living in Renmore, won the Runners Up Award in the Postgraduate category for her work on “Optimising Skin Graft Meshing Techniques to Improve Afterburn Care.”

The overall winner was announced as ATU Engineering student Noreen Kennedy from Killaoe, Co Tipperary with her project “Testing new microwave flexible ablation technology in ovine lung”.

Noreen’s achievement now gains her automatic entry into Engineers Ireland’s Innovative Student Engineer of the Year competition which takes place in Dublin in the autumn.