Minister announces increase in Daily Allowances for Gaeltacht families and hostels under Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge

Share story:

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne has announced an increase in daily allowances for Gaeltacht Families and Hostels that host students going to Irish Summer Colleges.

The daily allowance paid under the Department’s Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge to households recognised under the scheme will be increased by €1, from €12 to €13; and the daily allowance paid to hostels/boarding schools recognised as providing accommodation under the scheme will be increased by €2.50, from €7 to €9.50.

Speaking this morning, Minister Byrne said that he understood the importance of Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge, not only to the Gaeltacht but also in terms of the valuable life experience attendees on courses gain. At the same time, they are immersed in Irish in the Gaeltacht.

He added that the households that provide accommodation are the backbone of this scheme and he wanted to acknowledge their contribution.

He concluded by saying that represents an increase of almost 30% on the daily rate payable to families, while in the context of boarding schools and hostels, it represents an increase of 90% from €5 to €9.50.

The table below outlines the breakdown of increases since 2022:

Daily Allowance Increase allowed [2022] New rate for 2024 Ordinary courses €11 to €12 €13 Hostel/boarding school accommodation €6 to €7 €9.50 ERASMUS Gaeltachta €20 to €21 €22 ÁRAINN Gaeltachta €32 to €33 €34