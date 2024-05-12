Galway Bay FM

12 May 2024

~2 minutes read

Minister announces increase in Daily Allowances for Gaeltacht families and hostels under Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge

Share story:
Minister announces increase in Daily Allowances for Gaeltacht families and hostels under Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne has announced an increase in daily allowances for Gaeltacht Families and Hostels that host students going to Irish Summer Colleges.

The daily allowance paid under the Department’s Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge to households recognised under the scheme will be increased by €1, from €12 to €13; and the daily allowance paid to hostels/boarding schools recognised as providing accommodation under the scheme will be increased by €2.50, from €7 to €9.50.

Speaking this morning, Minister Byrne said that he understood the importance of Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge, not only to the Gaeltacht but also in terms of the valuable life experience attendees on courses gain. At the same time, they are immersed in Irish in the Gaeltacht.

He added that the households that provide accommodation are the backbone of this scheme and he wanted to acknowledge their contribution.

He concluded by saying that represents an increase of almost 30% on the daily rate payable to families, while in the context of boarding schools and hostels, it represents an increase of 90% from €5 to €9.50.

The table below outlines the breakdown of increases since 2022:

 

Daily Allowance Increase allowed 

[2022]

 New rate for 2024
Ordinary courses €11 to €12 €13
Hostel/boarding school accommodation €6 to €7 €9.50
ERASMUS Gaeltachta €20 to €21 €22
ÁRAINN Gaeltachta

 

 €32 to €33 €34

Share story:

Work underway on €5m upgrade of Luimnaigh Water Treatment Plant in Tuam

Work is underway on the five million euro upgrade of Luimnaigh Water Treatment Plant in Tuam serves a population of 48,000. The initial phase focuses on u...

Walkers take part in Pieta House Darkness into light events In 20 locations around the city and county.

It is estimated that over 100,000 people took part in the Pieta House Darkness into light walks around the country this morning. While there is no officia...

Galway RNLI crew called out to Hare Island yesterday evening

The Galway RNLI lifeboat crew was launched following a call from the public who reported that four people had been cut off by the tide on Hare Island in G...

An Bord Pleanala set to resume consideration of Galway Ring Road project in September

An Bord Pleanala is set to resume consideration of the long-running and highly controversial Galway City Ring Road in September. The higher planning body ...