28 March 2024
New mosaic celebrating science of the brain unveiled at Ballybane Library
A new mosaic celebrating the science of the brain has been unveiled at Ballybane Library
The mosaic connecting art and science has been unveiled by Deputy Mayor of Galway Donal Lyons
It’s a community based project between CÚRAM, the SFI Research Centre for Medical Devices based at University of Galway, Ballybane Library, Galway Community College and artist Alison Mac Cormaic
It’s part of a new Horizon-funded EU project entitled STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) Learning Ecologies