Galway’s Boston Scientific and Merit Medical awarded best in class for Workplace Wellness

Galway’s Boston Scientific and Merit Medical have been awarded best in class for Workplace Wellness.

At an event held today to mark National Workplace Wellbeing Day today, Merit Medical received recognition for Best in Class Mental Health and while Boston Scientific was awarded the title of overall large company of the year.

The event, hosted by Brendan Courtney was hosted by Ibec, the group representing Irish businesses.